What is happening?

OTTAWA, ON, June 23, 2025 /CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) and the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC) have initiated the process for a potential integrated assessment for the proposed Peace River Nuclear Power Project, a new nuclear power plant located north of the Town of Peace River, Alberta.

As part of the planning phase in the integrated assessment process, IAAC and CNSC invite Indigenous Nations and communities and the public to review and provide feedback on the draft Integrated Tailored Impact Statement Guidelines (the draft Integrated Guidelines) and the draft Public Participation Plan (draft Plan).

The draft Integrated Guidelines outline the specific factors to be considered in the assessment of the project and provide direction to the proponent, Energy Alberta, on the studies and information required in its Impact Statement, as well in the licence application for a licence to prepare site. The draft Plan explains how the public will be engaged throughout the review process and provides details on how and when public participation opportunities will take place for each phase of the integrated assessment.

The project is likely subject to an integrated assessment since it must meet the requirements of both the Impact Assessment Act and the Nuclear Safety and Control Act. IAAC and CNSC are working together on the project's review to achieve the goal of "one project, one assessment."

How can I participate?

Comments should be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 89430). The draft Integrated Guidelines and the draft Plan are also available on the Registry. Participants who wish to provide their input in a different format can contact IAAC by writing to [email protected].

Submit your comments online by 11:59 p.m. on July 23, 2025. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

Printed copies of the guidelines and plans are also available for viewing at the following locations:

Peace River Town Hall, 9911 100 Street, Peace River, Alberta

Northern Sunrise County Municipal Office, 135 Sunrise Road, Peace River, Alberta

County of Northern Lights Municipal Office, 600-7 Avenue NW, Manning, Alberta

Information Sessions

IAAC and CNSC invite anyone who is interested to attend an in-person English information session to learn more about the project, the integrated assessment process, and how to submit comments on the draft documents. A French session is available upon request.

Workshops Nuclear 101 June 25, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. MT

Athabasca Hall, 9705-98 Avenue, Peace River Nuclear 101 and Assessment 101

June 26, 2025, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. MT Athabasca Hall, 9705-98 Avenue, Peace River Town Halls June 23, 2025, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. MT Warrensville Community Hall, 240080 Township Rd 844,

Grimshaw June 24, 2025, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. MT Grimshaw Legion Hall, 5011 49 Ave, Grimshaw June 25, 2025, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. MT Centre Culturel de St-Isidore, 4 Bouchard St, St Isidore June 26, 2025, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. MT Manning Elks Hall, 302 4 Ave SE, Manning Breakfast with IAAC & CNSC June 24, 2025, from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. MT Peace Valley Inns Hotel and Conference Centre 9609 101 Street, Peace River (Note that breakfast will be provided) Integrated Guidelines Focus Groups June 26, 2025 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. MT

from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. MT

from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. MT Peace River Municipal Library

9807 97 Avenue, Peace River





(Note that the town halls are being led by the municipalities, but IAAC and CNSC will be attending to give a presentation and answer questions.)

For a list of additional sessions and information on how to attend, please visit the project homepage and click on "Information Sessions." If you have any questions, please contact IAAC using the project email above.

Will there be more opportunities to participate?

Future opportunities to participate will be announced in a timely manner.

Stay updated on this project by following IAAC and CNSC on X: @IAAC_AEIC @CNSC_CCSN #PeaceRiver or sign-up for notifications on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry.

For more information on IAAC and the Impact Assessment Act, visit canada.ca/iaac. For more information on CNSC and the Nuclear Safety and Control Act, visit www.cnsc-ccsn.gc.ca.

