Robert Half Recognized as One of Canada's Best Workplaces™ for Women 2023 by Great Place to Work™

TORONTO, March 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half is proud to be recognized as one of Canada's Best Workplaces™ for Women 2023 by Great Place to Work™. The Best Workplaces for Women™ list highlights organizations across the country committed to fostering equity and offering an exceptional workplace for women.

To be eligible for the list, organizations must be Great Place to Work-Certified™ in the past year with companies evaluated based on the results of a confidential worker survey. At least 50 female employees are required to respond and 90 per cent of all respondents must agree that people are treated fairly, regardless of their gender. Great Place to Work then determines the best companies based on the average score from female employees in eligible organizations

Women comprise 55 per cent of the global workforce of Robert Half, which is committed to fostering an inclusive and equitable environment. This includes supporting the Women's Empowerment Principles, a joint initiative of the UN Global Compact and UN Women; Global Women's Employee Network (GWEN), the company's largest and first global employee network group; and equal access to career development, networking, and mentorship programs.

In announcing the award, Koula Vasilopoulos, Senior Managing Director of Robert Half in Canada said: "Diversity, equity, and inclusion are at the forefront of Robert Half's values, in addition to being central to our success as a global business. We are proud to be recognized for our commitment to fostering an environment that empowers women to succeed as leaders, colleagues, and as individuals, through our multi-faceted programs aimed at supporting employees across all levels of our business. This award also speaks to the efforts of our team members, who are dedicated to creating this inclusive and equitable culture. Ensuring women are heard, celebrating their accomplishments, and encouraging them to follow their dreams and purpose is paramount, and I feel fortunate to have experienced all of these in my 25-year career with Robert Half. I believe I have been able to thrive and grow because of that, and I am proud to work at an organization that extends that same support to everyone through employee networks like GWEN, mentorship opportunities, flexible workplaces, and beyond."

