Robert Half receives four Canadian HR Reporter Readers' Choice Awards 2025, for 10th consecutive year

TORONTO, July 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half is proud to receive four Canadian HR Reporter Readers' Choice Awards 2025, winning in the following categories: Compensation Survey/Salary Forecast, Executive Recruitment Agency, Recruitment Agency, and Specialized Recruitment Agency (Marketing & Creative Talent Solutions). 2025 marks Robert Half's 10th consecutive year as a recipient of Canadian HR Reporter Readers' Choice Awards, and the fifth year of winning recognition for the Canada Salary Guide From Robert Half.

"We are so proud to reach this milestone of a decade of receiving Canadian HR Reporter Readers' Choice Awards, and to achieve another win for our Canada Salary Guide", said David King, Senior Managing Director, Robert Half, Canada and South America. "Being recognized for the trust our clients, candidates and colleagues in the industry place in us, and the expertise they rely on us for, is incredibly rewarding as we continue to strive to be a valuable partner to the business community, at a time when trustworthy expertise is more valuable than ever."

The survey for the Readers' Choice Awards 2025 took place between March 3-28, 2025. Canadian HR Reporter opened service provider nominations to create a list of vendors and suppliers in the Canadian HR community who provide valuable knowledge and research within their respective areas. Three nominees (including ties) who received the highest number of overall votes in each category were awarded the Readers' Choice designation.

About Robert Half

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Offering contract and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, Robert Half has more than 300 locations worldwide. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named to the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™. Explore our comprehensive solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf.ca.

SOURCE Robert Half Canada Inc.

Jillian Levick, 1.647.288.4887, [email protected]