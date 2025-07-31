Career Considerations: New research shows 26 per cent of professionals plan to change jobs, driven by desire for better benefits and perks

Flexibility is the main reason workers want to stay put, while better perks and benefits tops the list of motivations for those who want to move

Workers are interested in pursuing new industries and contract work

TORONTO, July 31, 2025 /CNW/ - New research from talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half indicates most workers plan to stay put in their current roles – at least for now. The survey of more than 1,500 Canadian professionals found that 26 per cent of workers plan to look for a new job in the second half of the year, down from 38 per cent six months ago. However, an additional 40 per cent say while they are not actively looking, they are open to new opportunities.

Workers consider different career options (CNW Group/Robert Half Canada Inc.)

Of nearly three quarters of workers planning to stay in their roles, 36 per cent say they value their current level of flexibility and do not want to risk losing it. Other top factors influencing their decision to stay include:

Being well compensated (30%)

A positive company culture and relationship with their manager (29%)

Feeling professionally fulfilled in their current role (27%)

Workers most likely to make a move

According to the research, Gen Z (36%), millennials (30%), and professionals in tech (38%), marketing and creative (29%) and HR (29%) are the most likely to search for a new job in the next six months. For the first time since Robert Half began tracking worker sentiment, the research shows better benefits and perks ranks as the highest motivator for workers exploring new roles (39%), followed by higher pay and more opportunities for career advancement, tied at 38 per cent.

"Professionals are more carefully considering their options in the current environment, and many secured favourable flexible options and salaries over the last few years that they're not willing to give up easily", said Koula Vasilopoulos, Senior Managing Director, Robert Half, Canada. "With fewer workers actively pursuing new jobs, employers need to take strategic approaches to attract skilled talent for critical roles, with appealing offerings that focus on total compensation, flexibility, career pathing, and positive workplace culture."

Industry change and contract work gain interest

While fewer professionals may be actively searching for new opportunities, of those who are considering a career move, 91 per cent said they are interested in changing industries driven by a desire to:

Earn a higher salary (64%)

Improve their work-life balance (52%)

Find more fulfilling work (41%)

Access better career advancement opportunities (39%)

Additionally, more than 7 in 10 job seekers are interested in leaving their permanent job to pursue contract work. The top motivators of a career in contracting are higher earning potential (49%), greater variety of work (40%), and improved work-life balance (39%).

Debunking common myths about contract work

Contract work can be a popular career choice for the flexibility and experience it provides. Despite the benefits, there are a few common misconceptions. Robert Half offers insights to help professionals better understand the realities of contract roles:

Myth: Contract work is just a stepping stone to a permanent role

Reality: Many professionals actively choose contract work as a long-term career path. They value the autonomy to select projects that align with their interests, the flexibility to balance personal and professional priorities, and the opportunity to gain diverse experience across industries, teams, and technologies.

Myth: Contract roles offer limited career advancement

Reality: Professionals in contract roles often gain access to a variety of projects, tools, and environments that broaden their skill sets and deepen their expertise. This exposure to new challenges fosters adaptability and accelerates learning—qualities highly valued in today's workforce.

Myth: Contract positions are difficult to find

Reality: In today's job market, many companies are turning to flexible staffing solutions and relying on contract professionals to alleviate workloads and drive critical projects—without the long-term commitment of a permanent hire.

About the Research

The research is from a survey developed by Robert Half and conducted by an independent research firm in April 2025. The survey contains responses from more than 1,500 professionals aged 18 and over across Canada.

