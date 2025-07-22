Robert Half named by Forbes as one of Canada's Best Recruiting and Temporary Staffing Firms 2025

TORONTO, July 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half has been named one of Canada's Best Professional Recruiting Firms, Executive Recruiting Firms, and Temporary Staffing Firms in Forbes' inaugural ranking of Canadian staffing and recruiting firms.

The rankings were produced in partnership with market research firm Statista. The lists are based on survey responses from more than 15,000 participants in Canada—composed of human resources managers, hiring managers, recruiters and employees who recently worked with a recruiting firm. The survey was conducted between mid-February and mid-April 2025.

"Being named to Forbes' first list of Canada's best recruiting companies is an honour, and makes us enormously proud", said David King, Senior Managing Director, Robert Half, Canada and South America. "Receiving this recognition underscores the importance we place on being a trusted advisor, providing access to world-class talent, diverse hiring solutions for our clients and the professionals we represent, as well as leadership within the larger industry."

Robert Half connects companies with skilled talent and helps job seekers find roles from entry-level to executive positions, on both contract and permanent bases. Through its award-winning AI capabilities, the company has enhanced the candidate discovery, assessment and selection process, increasing its ability to staff critical roles faster.

Robert Half is also recognized by Fortune as one of the 2025 World's Most Admired Companies. Robert Half is among a select group of companies to be honoured as a Fortune Most Admired Company for 28 consecutive years and is the only in its industry to achieve this distinction.

About Robert Half

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Offering contract and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, Robert Half has more than 300 locations worldwide. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named to the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™. Explore our comprehensive solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf.ca.

