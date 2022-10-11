Robert Half Named to Canada's Best Workplaces™ for Mental Wellness 2022 List

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Robert Half has been named to the Canada's Best Workplaces™ for Mental Wellness 2022 list by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture. This recognition celebrates Canadian organizations that have been Great Place to Work®–certified in the past year, where at least 75 per cent of employees agree their workplace is psychologically and emotionally healthy. Workplaces are chosen based on an overall Mental Wellness Index score from employees and the range and quality of the mental wellness programs they offer.

"This recognition underscores our commitment to prioritizing the mental well-being of our teams, particularly over the past two years as we navigated the pandemic," said David King, Senior Managing Director, Robert Half, Canada and South America. "With World Mental Health Day observed just yesterday, we are extremely proud of this achievement, which reflects our key wellness programs and initiatives, and our desire to foster an environment where mental health is top of mind for everyone."

Robert Half continues to reaffirm its commitment to health and wellness in Canada through a variety of initiatives, including an ongoing partnership with the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA). Over the past two years, it has offered mental health training to leaders to enable them to better support their teams; provided mental health webinars for employees; hosted speakers and experts to lead yoga and mindfulness classes; launched a Wellness at Work program; and conducted fundraising activities to raise money and awareness for mental health.

About Robert Half

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects people with meaningful work and provides clients with the talent and subject matter expertise they need to confidently compete and grow. Visit roberthalf.ca and download our award-winning mobile app.

SOURCE Robert Half Canada

For further information: Jillian Levick, 647-288-4887, [email protected]