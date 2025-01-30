Robert Half Named a Fortune® World's Most Admired Company™ for 28th Consecutive Year

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half, including its subsidiary, Protiviti®, has been named by Fortune® as one of the 2025 World's Most Admired Companies. Robert Half is among a select group of companies to be honoured as a Fortune Most Admired Company for 28 consecutive years and is the only in its industry to achieve this distinction.

The World's Most Admired Companies ranking is one of the most prestigious as it is based on a comprehensive survey of approximately 15,000 senior executives, directors and analysts, who evaluate companies across nine key criteria—from the ability to attract and retain talent to innovation. Companies that rank in the top half of their industry are considered the "most admired" in that sector. The rankings include the 1,000 largest U.S. companies by revenue, as well as non-U.S. companies with revenues of $10 billion or more, drawn from Fortune's Global 500 database.

"Being recognized once again as a World's Most Admired Company is a reflection of our core values, positive workplace culture and the unwavering dedication of our employees from across the globe," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "This honor underscores our commitment to success and highlights our long-standing position as the industry leader."

Robert Half is guided by its core values—integrity, inclusion, innovation and a commitment to success—which serve as the cornerstone for everything the company does to deliver an exceptional experience to its employees, clients, candidates and communities. More information on the organization's many programs and initiatives can be found in Robert Half's 2023 Leading With Integrity: Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.

