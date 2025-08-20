Robert Half Raises $1 Million for Make-A-Wish International

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half is proud to announce a major milestone in charitable giving for its International Business. Robert Half teams across 19 countries have come together to raise more than $1 million USD in support of Make-A-Wish International, helping to fulfil life-changing wishes for children facing critical illnesses in local communities and across the globe.

A reflection of Robert Half's commitment to supporting the communities where our employees live and work, this accomplishment marks the fifth year of partnership with Make-A-Wish International. Teams across the globe have approached fundraising with energy, creativity and heart, demonstrating the transformative power of global collaboration through a variety of community initiatives. These include our annual Round the World Challenge and Global Activity Challenge, as well as community bake sales, volunteer efforts, events such as marathons and walkathons, and other locally based fundraising programs, showcasing the dedication and impact of our employees worldwide.

"Reaching $1 million USD in contributions to Make-A-Wish International is a wonderful milestone in our partnership and we are truly inspired by the compassion and generosity of our teams around the world. This achievement reflects the power of purpose-driven collaboration. It not only strengthens our commitment to the communities we serve by making a meaningful difference, but it helps grant life-changing wishes by bringing hope, strength and joy during incredibly challenging times." -Greg Scileppi, President, International Talent Solutions Operations.

"Robert Half's commitment over the past five years has been nothing short of inspiring. Their passion for making a difference has helped us reach more children in more countries, bringing hope where it's needed most. Together, we've proven that a wish can be a powerful turning point in a child's journey, and we are excited to see how much more we can achieve in the years ahead." -Luciano Manzo, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish International

Learn more about Robert Half's Community Impact efforts here.

About Robert Half

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Offering contract and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, Robert Half has more than 300 locations worldwide. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named to the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™. Explore our comprehensive solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf.ca.

About Make-A-Wish International

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in 1980, Make-A-Wish is the world's leading children's wish-granting organization, having granted more than 615,000 wishes in nearly 50 countries worldwide. Every 25 seconds, a child is diagnosed with a critical illness and becomes eligible for a wish. Wish experiences can restore the childhood stolen by a critical illness diagnosis and improve physical, psychological and emotional well-being. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 27,000 volunteers around the globe, Make-A-Wish brings the power of a wish-come-true to children and their families when they need it most. For more information about Make-A-Wish International, visit worldwish.org.

