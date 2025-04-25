Nurses call on Canadians to vote in high-stakes federal election

TORONTO, April 25, 2025 /CNW/ - With a record 7.3 million Canadians having already cast their ballot in advance polls, the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) urges those who have not yet voted to do so on April 28.

"In a high-stakes election like this, it is critical for all Canadians to have their voices heard and ensure their values are protected," says RNAO President NP Lhamo Dolkar. "As nurses, we know that health care is a human right and that health is a resource for everyday living. We also know that equity, diversity and inclusion and standing up for truth and reconciliation unites us, as well as the importance of social justice, strong democratic institutions and universal health care. That's why it's imperative we vote in this election."

Polls will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. ET (hours will vary depending on your time zone) on April 28. Vote at your assigned polling station by checking your voter information card or using the voter information service.

"What is happening in the U.S. is having an impact on Canada and we must firmly reject the chaos, division and threats to democracy. We need to stand for a healthier, more equitable, kinder, and sustainable Canada," says RNAO CEO Dr. Doris Grinspun. "Nurses have been very vocal during this election about what's at stake. Our profession is standing up for the wellbeing of all people and the health of our planet. We ask all Canadians to vote for health and sovereignty and make an informed, values-based choice."

In January, before the election was called, RNAO released its federal election platform, which called on all parties to invest in five critical areas: nursing, health care, the social and environmental determinants of health, fiscal capacity, and income and wealth inequality. The platform presented evidence-informed recommendations that would tackle these areas and benefit all Canadians who call this country "home".

Leading up to this election, the association also launched a non-partisan ad campaign across Ontario to promote civic engagement and encourage voting rooted in core Canadian values. The ads were featured in daily and community newspapers, on radio and across digital platforms.

The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is the professional association representing registered nurses, nurse practitioners and nursing students in Ontario. Since 1925, RNAO has advocated for healthy public policy, promoted excellence in nursing practice, increased nurses' contribution to shaping the health system, and influenced decisions that affect nurses and the public we serve. For more information about RNAO, visit RNAO.ca or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario

