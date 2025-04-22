10 organizations join RNAO's world-renowned Best Practice Spotlight Organization program

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 22, 2025 /CNW/ - To improve health outcomes for residents and Indigenous communities, nine long-term care (LTC) homes and an Indigenous health authority in Ontario are joining the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario's (RNAO) world-renowned Best Practice Spotlight Organization® (BPSO®) program.

These organizations will implement multiple RNAO clinical best practice guidelines (BPG) over a three-year period and measure their impact on health and organizational outcomes. BPGs provide nurses and other providers with up-to-date evidence-based recommendations to improve the quality of care people receive. Each organization will be guided by the association's implementation coaches.

The organizations are:

Babcock Community Care Centre ( Wardsville )

) Chester Village ( Toronto )

( ) Copernicus Lodge ( Toronto )

) H.J. McFarland Memorial Home ( Picton )

) IOOF Seniors Home Inc. (Barrie)

The John M Parrott Centre ( Napanee )

) Meighen Health Centre ( Toronto )

) North Shore Health Network Long Term Care ( Blind River )

) Ritz Lutheran Villa West Perth Village (Mitchell)

Sioux Lookout First Nations Health Authority ( Sioux Lookout )

"RNAO is delighted to welcome these nine LTC homes and Sioux Lookout First Nations Health Authority as they lead the way in integrating evidence-based practices into the day-to-day care of individuals, families and their local communities," says RNAO CEO Dr. Doris Grinspun, who founded the BPG and BPSO programs in 1998. "With our implementation coaches, we look forward to working with each organization as they identify practice gaps and create plans of action to make a difference in peoples' lives."

Representatives from each organization will participate in RNAO's BPSO program orientation launch in Mississauga on April 23-24. The event features remarks from Grinspun, and Minister of Long-Term Care Natalia Kusendova-Bashta, as well as presentations from coaches and experienced BPSOs.

"RNAO's internationally renowned BPSO program has proven to promote evidence-based cultures, improve patient experiences and health outcomes, lower cost of care and enrich staff satisfaction. Through the LTC Best Practices Program and Indigenous Health Program, branches of the BPSO program, we know we are making a positive difference in community health and wellness. These 10 organizations join the journey in partnerships of innovation, learning and sharing for the benefit of all," says Dr. Michelle Rey-Lloyd, director of RNAO's International Affairs and Best Practice Guidelines Centre.

What: 10 organizations join RNAO's world-renowned Best Practice Spotlight Organization program.

When: Wednesday, April 23, 2025, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET and Thursday, April 24, 2025 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET

Who:

Dr. Doris Grinspun , RNAO CEO

, RNAO CEO Hon. Minister Natalia Kusendova-Bashta , minister of long-term care

, minister of long-term care Dr. Michelle Rey-Lloyd , director, IABPG Centre, RNAO

, director, IABPG Centre, RNAO Dr. Julia Fineczko , associate director, LTC Best Practices Program, IABPG Centre, RNAO

, associate director, LTC Best Practices Program, IABPG Centre, RNAO Grace Suva , senior manager, Indigenous Health, IABPG Centre, RNAO

, senior manager, Indigenous Health, IABPG Centre, RNAO BPSO teams including nurses and interprofessional colleagues across long-term care and the Indigenous Health Program

Where: DoubleTree by Hilton Toronto Airport West (5444 Dixie Road)

RNAO's Best Practice Guideline (BPG) Program is funded by Ontario's Ministry of Health. It was envisioned by CEO Dr. Doris Grinspun in 1998 and launched in 1999 to provide the best available evidence for patient care across all health sectors and settings, with more than 50 guidelines developed to date. The Best Practice Spotlight Organization® (BPSO®) program supports service and academic institutions that have formally agreed to implement multiple RNAO BPGs over a three-year period, and evaluate their impact on patients, organizations and health systems. Launched in 2003, the BPSO program now has more than 1,500 BPSOs in Ontario, Canada and internationally.

The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is the professional association representing registered nurses, nurse practitioners and nursing students in Ontario. Since 1925, RNAO has advocated for healthy public policy, promoted excellence in nursing practice, increased nurses' contribution to shaping the health system, and influenced decisions that affect nurses and the public we serve. For more information about RNAO, visit RNAO.ca or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

