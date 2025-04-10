Stand up for Canada - RNAO campaign calls on voters to protect core values

TORONTO, April 10, 2025 /CNW/ - With Canadians heading to the polls on Monday, April 28, the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) has launched a bold, non-partisan ad campaign across Ontario to promote civic engagement and encourage voting rooted in core Canadian values.

"This election is decisive for Canada's future," says RNAO President NP Lhamo Dolkar. "Nurses are standing up for the wellbeing of all people and the health of our planet – and we are urging Canadians to vote for health and sovereignty."

RNAO's ads – featured in daily and community newspapers, on radio, and across digital platforms – deliver a powerful message:

As nurses, we know what's at stake in this federal election.

Health is a resource for everyday living. Health care is a universal human right.

We believe in equity, diversity and inclusion, and stand for truth and reconciliation – not intolerance and division.

We believe in social justice – not tearing down health and social programs.

We believe in strong democratic institutions – not eroding trust through misinformation and polarization.

We believe in a livable planet for future generations – and that means urgent climate action.

We stand with Canada.

Our Canada.

Our sovereignty.

Our health.

Vote for it!

"This is the most consequential election in recent history," says Dr. Doris Grinspun, RNAO's CEO. "Our future and security are on the line. The chaos, division and threats to democracy unfolding south of the border are seeping into Canada. We must firmly reject that path and protect what defines us – and that starts with voting and urging everyone you know, to vote."

The campaign is grounded in RNAO's federal election platform – the first to be issued by a Canadian health organization, released early in January. It includes recommendations in five critical areas: nursing, health care, the social and environmental determinants of health, fiscal capacity, and income and wealth inequality.

"Nurses understand that health depends both on access to care and the conditions in which people live," Dolkar says. "RNAO's platform reflects a nursing-driven vision for a healthier, more equitable and sustainable Canada. The direction we take hinges on our choices at the ballot box."

RNAO is calling on its more than 54,400 members – and all Ontarians – to act:

Review RNAO's platform and campaign resources

Connect with local candidates, ask tough questions and post on social media

Talk with family, friends and neighbours about the issues and why voting matters

Mobilize like never before – our democracy and wellbeing depend on it

Most importantly, cast a ballot through advance polls, Elections Canada offices or on election day

Remind others to get out and cast their vote

"The flaws in our electoral system may force difficult decisions," cautions Grinspun. "But voting is not only a right – it's a crucial responsibility. Strategic voting may be necessary, as core values – and our sovereignty – are at risk. We urge everyone to make informed, values-based choices."

"Choose a leader who embodies values, preparation, courage and unity – someone who can lead us through a time of great challenge," urges Dr. Claudette Holloway, RNAO's immediate past president. "Let's vote – and bring others with us. Together, we can make our voices heard and build a stronger Canada."

The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is the professional association representing registered nurses, nurse practitioners and nursing students in Ontario. Since 1925, RNAO has advocated for healthy public policy, promoted excellence in nursing practice, increased nurses' contribution to shaping the health system, and influenced decisions that affect nurses and the public we serve. For more information about RNAO, visit RNAO.ca or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

