RNAO launches new social media campaign #Maskathon

TORONTO, July 14, 2020 /CNW/ - As we continue to battle COVID-19 in our communities and around the world, we must all play a part in staying safe and healthy. That's why the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) has launched #Maskathon.

The social media campaign builds on #Masks4Canada, an initiative that has moved municipality after municipality to make masks mandatory – with Quebec being the first to make masks mandatory for the entire province. RNAO applauds politicians who realize that masks are an additional effective step to reduce the spread of COVID-19 to save lives and mitigate the economic impact of the pandemic.

RNAO urges everyone – including children and youth – to wear a non-medical mask or face covering in indoor public spaces (shops, malls, other businesses), busy areas and transit and send us photos via social media (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram) with the hashtags: #Maskathon and #TogetherWeCanDoIt.

"Nurses, doctors and other health professionals have already spoken out about the importance of wearing masks in indoor public spaces and show that wearing a mask – on top of practising safe physical distancing and good hand hygiene – makes a difference to contain a second wave of COVID-19. #Maskathon encourages you and your loved ones to raise awareness about masks and why everyone should be wearing them to stop the spread of COVID-19," says RNAO CEO Dr. Doris Grinspun, adding we must remain vigilant and do all we can to slow down a second wave of this dangerous virus.

"Children and young adults many times can act as role models for their siblings and parents by demonstrating that wearing a mask can be fun. This is especially true this summer as we go out more and as businesses, pools and other public places are opening. It is important that we stand together and play a part in this fight against COVID-19," says RNAO president Morgan Hoffarth.



What: #Maskathon campaign to encourage everyone – including kids and young adults – to wear a mask in public indoor spaces (shops, malls and other businesses), busy areas and transit.

How to participate: We urge participants to post their pics on social media using the hashtags: #Maskathon and #TogetherWeCanDoIt. For those who do not have social media, but would still like to participate, please send us your photo at [email protected] and we will share it on our social media channels. Please be sure to also include a caption with your photo (e.g. this is my daughter wearing her mask while grocery shopping with me).



Weekly contest: Every Thursday, we will be selecting one "photo of the week" and sharing it across our social media channels and CEO Blog.



How to wear a mask properly: When wearing a non-medical mask or face covering, please remember to wear it all the way up, close to the bridge of your nose and all the way down under your chin. The mask should also fit snug around your face without gaps.

#Maskathon is the latest initiative of RNAO's campaign #TogetherWeCanDoIt, which launched on March 19, 2020. The campaign is designed to show support for health workers and other essential personnel who are doing all they can during the pandemic on behalf of Ontarians and around the world.

RNAO is the professional association representing registered nurses, nurse practitioners, and nursing students in Ontario. Since 1925, RNAO has advocated for healthy public policy, promoted excellence in nursing practice, increased nurses' contribution to shaping the health system, and influenced decisions that affect nurses and the public they serve. For more information about RNAO, visit our website at RNAO.ca or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

