RNAO celebrates Pride at events across Ontario

TORONTO, June 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Carrying colourful banners and dressed in their brightest attire, members of the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) and members of its Rainbow Nursing Interest Group (RNIG) will continue an annual tradition of marching at several Pride events across the province this summer.

"RNAO remains committed to supporting sexually and gender-diverse individuals, especially during Pride Month," says RNAO President NP Lhamo Dolkar. "Many of our members identify with the 2SLGBTQI+ community and/or provide care to community members. We are proud to march alongside them and will continue to advocate for safe, equitable and barrier-free care across all health sectors and settings. Our association values inclusivity and protecting the human rights of people of all sexual orientations, gender identities and gender expressions in Canada and around the world."

RNAO members support 2SLGBTQI+ clients and colleagues in various roles throughout the health system on a daily basis, and the association has long advocated for equality. Registered nurses, nurse practitioners and nursing students across the province are determined to improve access to health services for equity-deserving communities, including Ontarians who identify as transgender.

"RNAO is unwavering in its commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI). We are honoured to walk alongside our 2SLGBTQI+ family and friends again this year," says RNAO CEO Dr. Doris Grinspun. "At a time when we are witnessing a troubling rise in anti-2SLGBTQI+ sentiment and a broader backlash against diversity – including the recent decision by companies like Google, Home Depot, Nissan Canada and Clorox to withdraw their support for Pride – it is more important than ever to speak out, says Grinspun.

"We call on all Canadians of conscience to expose corporate sponsors who backtrack on their EDI programs and retract their support at the first threat to their profits. These actions, influenced by President Donald Trump and Canadian far-right movements and fearmongering, are unacceptable and shameful," adds Grinspun.

"We must not allow intimidation to roll back decades of progress. Nurses will continue to lead with compassion, evidence and courage to ensure the dignity, health and rights of every person are upheld," insists Dolkar.

Members of the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) will march in Pride parades in communities across Ontario.

Register online to attend one or more of the events.

To learn more about RNAO's work related to 2SLGBTQI+ communities, visit the dedicated In Focus web page.

