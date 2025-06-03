RNAO celebrates this year's Media Award winners

TORONTO, June 3, 2025 /CNW/ - The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is excited to announce the winners of this year's Media Awards competition.

"We congratulate this year's winners for their outstanding work in covering important nursing and health-care issues," says RNAO President NP Lhamo Dolkar. "Their stories covered a range of topics including living with ALS, the fight to address the toxic drug crisis, how dementia care is being transformed and the cost of Ontario's nursing shortage. We are honoured to recognize this year's winners."

RNAO will present 10 awards to journalists who wrote or produced stories for various news outlets across the province.

"As an organization that advocates for healthy public policy and the nursing profession, we know how important it is to speak out. That's why we applaud these journalists for keeping the public informed and for being a voice for nurses and other health professionals," says RNAO CEO Dr. Doris Grinspun. "RNAO values the work of all journalists and we look forward to celebrating the winners for their incredible work."

Entries were judged by an independent panel of nurses and journalists. Awards will be handed out at a virtual awards ceremony on Thursday, June 5 at 12 p.m. ET. Please register online to join.

Here is the full list of winners:

Jeffrey Ougler

The Sault Star

Community newspaper – Best news story

Meghan Balogh

The Kingston Whig-Standard

Community newspaper – Best in-depth feature or series

Madeline Mazak

Windsor Star

Daily newspaper – Best news story

Joanna Frketich

Hamilton Spectator

Daily newspaper – Best in-depth feature or series

Tessie Sanci

Hill Times Health

Online – Best news story

Tara Jeffrey

The Sarnia Journal

Online – Best in-depth feature or series

Richard Coffin

106.3 Jet FM and Country 90.5 FM

Radio – Best news report

Colton Praill

CTV National News

Television – Best news report

Brit Weaver and Jeyan Jeganathan

TVO

Television – Best in-depth report or series

Susanne Reber, Laurie Few, Masih Khalatbari, Shaghayegh Tajvidi and Max Loslo

Investigative Journalism Bureau, TVO, Toronto Star and Piz Gloria Productions

Podcast – Best series

The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is the professional association representing registered nurses, nurse practitioners and nursing students in Ontario. Since 1925, RNAO has advocated for healthy public policy, promoted excellence in nursing practice, increased nurses' contribution to shaping the health system, and influenced decisions that affect nurses and the public we serve. For more information about RNAO, visit RNAO.ca or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario

