RNAO representatives presenting at international nursing conference in Finland

TORONTO, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ - To continue promoting nursing excellence on a global scale, representatives from the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) and Best Practice Spotlight Organizations® (BPSO®) in several countries are attending the 30th International Council of Nurses (ICN) Congress, underway in Helsinki, Finland. Through two symposiums, an RNAO-dedicated booth and 11 poster presentations, RNAO and BPSO representatives are connecting with almost 7,000 nursing colleagues from around the world and sharing about the importance of evidence-based care in all health systems. RNAO CEO Dr. Doris Grinspun will also lead a complimentary, full-day special session on June 14 to connect with current and prospective BPSOs.

Aligning with this year's congress theme – Nursing power to change the world – RNAO's two symposium events focus on strengthening evidence-based practice with a person, family and community-centred approach, as well as advancing nursing practice with artificial intelligence. Eleven e-poster presentations – available daily during the event and on the 2025 ICN Congress mobile app – covering topics such as empowering nursing leadership, elevating health-care excellence, advancing nursing practice and educating the nurse of tomorrow.

"We are thrilled to once again display RNAO's work on an international stage and exchange knowledge with nursing leaders at the ICN Congress," says RNAO President NP Lhamo Dolkar. "RNAO's stellar leadership in evidence-based policy and practice lead the way at home and abroad. Connecting with nurses worldwide enables us to learn and share – placing the spotlight on Ontario's strengths."

During the RNAO BPSO Special Session, individuals from current and prospective BPSOs will learn how the program is advancing evidence-based nursing worldwide. "Regardless of country, region or language, nurses and other health professionals all share a similar goal: to improve the health outcomes of the populations and individuals we serve," says Dr. Michelle Rey, director of RNAO's International Affairs and Best Practice Guidelines Centre. "Through dynamic panel and table discussions, this all-day event will underline how BPSOs support that goal and provide participants with the resources needed to lead evidence-based, sustainable change within their organizations."

The June 14 session will also include table discussions about how to integrate concepts of equity, diversity and inclusion into service and academic settings. "We look forward to hearing from new and familiar colleagues during this interactive session," adds Grinspun. "Together, we'll shape the path forward for continued global collaboration."

WHAT: Representatives of RNAO and BPSOs are showcasing the association's work at the 2025 ICN Congress.

WHO:

NP Lhamo Dolkar , RNAO president

, RNAO president Dr. Doris Grinspun , RNAO CEO and founder of the BPG and BPSO Programs

, RNAO CEO and founder of the BPG and BPSO Programs Dr. Michelle Rey , RNAO director of International Affairs and Best Practice Guidelines Centre

, RNAO director of International Affairs and Best Practice Guidelines Centre Dr. Shanoja Naik, RNAO director of the RNAO Research Unit

Janet Chee , RNAO associate director guideline implementation and knowledge transfer

, RNAO associate director guideline implementation and knowledge transfer Morgan Hoffarth , RNAO director of membership and services

, RNAO director of membership and services Leaders from BPSOs attending ICN and RNAO's Special Session: Australia , Canada , Chile , China , Colombia , Jamaica , Nigeria , Mexico , Portugal , Spain and Switzerland .

WHEN/WHERE/HOW:

ICN Congress : Monday, June 9-13 , Helsinki, Finland

: Monday, , RNAO BPSO Special Session : June 14 , 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. EEST , Original Sokos Hotel Tripla, Fredikanterassi 1 B , 00520 Helsinki, Finland Register online for free.

: , , Original Sokos Hotel Tripla, Fredikanterassi , 00520

Media are welcome to reach out to one of the contacts for an interview with an RNAO representative. Visit RNAO's website to learn more about the BPSO Program.

The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is the professional association representing registered nurses, nurse practitioners and nursing students in Ontario. Since 1925, RNAO has advocated for healthy public policy, promoted excellence in nursing practice, increased nurses' contribution to shaping the health system, and influenced decisions that affect nurses and the public we serve. For more information about RNAO, visit RNAO.ca or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

RNAO's Best Practice Guideline (BPG) Program is funded by Ontario's Ministry of Health. It was envisioned by CEO Dr. Doris Grinspun in 1998 and launched in 1999 to provide the best available evidence for patient care across all health sectors and settings, with more than 50 guidelines developed to date. The Best Practice Spotlight Organization® (BPSO®) program supports health service and academic institutions that have formally agreed to implement multiple RNAO BPGs over a three-year period, and evaluate their impact on patients, organizations and health system outcomes. Launched in 2003, the BPSO program now has more than 1,500 BPSOs in Ontario, Canada and internationally.

