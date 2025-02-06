Following an extensive refurbishment of all rooms and suites on site, which now include the addition of 28 swim-out rooms for guests looking for added privacy, this RIU Hotels & Resorts property's accommodations have adopted a bright and simple interior with furniture featured in natural and soft colour palettes. The hotel's lobby is also newly renovated and features tropical accents including lush vegetation and wood and stone elements throughout, taking inspiration from the warmth of the island and its rich landscapes.

Guests at Riu Negril can now sample cuisine from eight restaurants, three of which have been recently added including the American Country themed restaurant, Pepe's Food and Tiki Taco, the latter offering a taste of Mexico while abroad.

Along with two new conference and event spaces, no hotel restoration would be complete without accounting for updated activity spaces and new offerings for travellers. Riu Negril has refitted five swimming pools – a pool for water activities, a relaxation pool, one for general use, a kids pool and one with a swim-up bar – and has also adapted to the rising popularity of pickleball, installing three courts. A new and welcome addition is RIU's infamous Neon Party and White Party every Thursday in the hotel theatre.

RIU was first established in Jamaica in 2001 with the opening of Negril's Riu Palace Tropical Bay followed by Riu Negril, Riu Montego Bay, Riu Palace Jamaica, Riu Reggae, Riu Ocho Rios and most recently, Riu Palace Aquarelle in the Falmouth, Trelawny area in 2024. With seven properties now available to choose from, offering luxurious adults only getaways and exciting family-friendly escapes, RIU has built a reputation as a prominent hotel brand in Jamaica, and a preferred brand for Canadian vacationers.

This winter, Canadians can travel to Montego Bay with Sunwing Vacations from eight cities across the country, including Toronto, Montreal, Edmonton, Halifax and more, and experience the recently updated Riu Negril by booking an all inclusive package through their travel advisor or on sunwing.ca.

About Sunwing Vacations

As the leading vacation provider in Canada, Sunwing Vacations offers more vacation packages to the south than any other vacation provider with convenient direct service from cities across Canada to popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing Vacations to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations. Sunwing Vacations customers benefit from the assistance of our trusted partner in destination, NexusTours, whose representatives greet customers upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. For more information, please visit sunwing.ca.

SOURCE Sunwing Vacations Inc.

