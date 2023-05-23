Major retrospective of Jean Paul Riopelle opens at the National Gallery of Canada on October 27

OTTAWA, ON, May 23, 2023 /CNW/ - The National Gallery of Canada (NGC) is eagerly gearing up for its October 27 opening of Riopelle: Crossroads in Time, a major exhibition devoted to Jean Paul Riopelle, one of Canada's most celebrated 20th-century visual artists at home and abroad.

Riopelle: Crossroads in Time covers fifty years of his artistic creation from 1942 to 1992. Organized by the NGC and curated by Sylvie Lacerte, Ph. D., art historian, author, and independent researcher, the exhibition will be a highlight of the centennial celebrations of the birth of the multidisciplinary artist.

In preparation for the retrospective, one of Riopelle's key works Hommage aux Nymphéas – Pavane [Tribute to the Water Lilies – Pavane], 1954, a monumental triptych, will undergo a delicate maintenance in June. From June 19 to 23 , on Thursday, June 22, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m ., and from June 26 to 30 , visitors will be able to see Marie Catherine Cyr, Assistant Conservator of Paintings, in action as she examines and cleans the work, and engage with her. Hommage aux Nymphéas – Pavane [Tribute to the Water Lilies – Pavane], 1954, was on view in 1962 at the Canada Pavilion, along with other works by Riopelle, as part of the 31st Venice Biennale, where he represented Canada and won the UNESCO Prize. The Gallery purchased the work in 1963 and it is on permanent display in its Indigenous and Canadian Art galleries.

In 1963, the NGC presented its first retrospective exhibition dedicated to Jean Paul Riopelle, then 40 years old. Riopelle was the youngest artist to have a major exhibition at the NGC at the time, a recognition of his already undeniable talent.

Riopelle: Crossroads in Time brings together paintings, sculptures, drawings, prints and collages by the multidisciplinary artist drawn from some thirty Canadian and international private and public collections, including works never shown to the public before. Works by several of Riopelle's contemporaries close to him, such as Sam Francis, Alberto Giacometti, Roseline Granet, Serge Lemoyne, Joan Mitchell, and Françoise Sullivan, as well as contemporary artists who have been influenced by him are also included in the exhibition.

In all, some 130 works will showcase the breadth of Jean Paul Riopelle's talent and the diversity of his work and passions.

On view until April 7, 2024, Riopelle: Crossroads in Time is made possible through the financial support of the National Gallery of Canada Foundation. The Gallery also thanks the Heffel Foundation and VIA Rail Canada, sponsors of the exhibition, for their generous support. Special thanks to Power Corporation of Canada for their principal support of the Jean Paul Riopelle gala, to be hosted on Wednesday, October 25th, 2023. The exhibition is presented as part of Jean Paul Riopelle Centennial celebrations, an initiative of the Jean Paul Riopelle Foundation.

Jean Paul Riopelle, Hommage aux Nymphéas – Pavane [Tribute to the Water Lilies – Pavane], 1954

Behind the Scenes with Marie Catherine Cyr, Assistant Conservator, Paintings, NGC

June 19 to 23

Thursday, June 22 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. EDT

June 26 to 30

Indigenous and Canadian Art Galleries, A110

National Gallery of Canada

gallery.ca

About the National Gallery of Canada Ankosé: Everything is Connected / Tout est relié

The NGC is dedicated to amplifying voices through art and extending the reach and breadth of its collection, exhibitions program, and public activities to represent all Canadians, while centring Indigenous ways of knowing and being. Ankosé—an Anishinaabemowin word that means "everything is connected"—reflects the Gallery's mission to create dynamic experiences that open hearts and minds, and allow for new ways of seeing ourselves, one another, and our diverse histories, through the visual arts. The NGC is home to a rich contemporary Indigenous international art collection, as well as important collections of historical and contemporary Canadian and European art from the 14th to the 21st century. Founded in 1880, the NGC has played a key role in Canadian culture for more than 140 years.

To find out more about the Gallery's programming and activities, visit gallery.ca and follow us on Twitter , Facebook , YouTube and Instagram . #Ankose #EverythingIsConnected #ToutEstRelié.

About the National Gallery of Canada Foundation

The National Gallery of Canada Foundation is dedicated to supporting the National Gallery of Canada in fulfilling its mandate. By fostering strong philanthropic partnerships, the Foundation provides the Gallery with the additional financial support required to lead Canada's visual arts community locally, nationally and internationally. The blend of public support and private philanthropy empowers the Gallery to preserve and interpret Canada's visual arts heritage. The Foundation welcomes present and deferred gifts for special projects and endowments. To learn more about the National Gallery of Canada Foundation, visit ngcfoundation.ca .

