Rideau Hall to host community-building events to honour the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - The public is invited to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation (NDTR) by learning more about Indigenous cultures and traditions during reconciliation-focused events at Rideau Hall.

As public commemoration of the impacts of the residential school system is a vital component of the reconciliation process, the public are encouraged to attend a Sacred Fire ceremony, take part in an educational activity, or add a heart to the heart garden.

Saturday, September 28, 2024 and Sunday, September 29, 2024

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Open House

Visitors are invited to a special open house at Rideau Hall to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. During the open house, visitors will be encouraged to participate in an interactive activity inspired by Christi Belcourt's Honouring My Spirit Helpers (currently on exhibition in the Ballroom), show their commitment to reconciliation by making a heart for planting in the Rideau Hall heart garden and learn about the significance of the qulliq, a traditional Inuit oil lamp.

Find more information on visiting Rideau Hall

Rideau Hall

Monday, September 30, 2024

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sacred Fire Ceremony

The Sacred Fire ceremony will bring Indigenous and non-Indigenous people together to honour the thousands of lives lost or traumatically impacted by the residential school system. The Sacred Fire will be led by apprentice Fire Keeper Sheldon McGregor, from Kitigan Zibi, and will be open to the public. This solemn ceremony will encourage participants to build community, exchange knowledge and reflect on the experiences of Survivors of the residential school system, as well as those of their families and communities. Beginning with an opening ceremony of approximately 45 minutes, the fire will then be tended to throughout the morning to encourage reflection. Visitors wishing to participate in the opening ceremony are asked to arrive in time for a 9:00 a.m. start.

Rideau Hall

Until October 1

Honouring Memories, Planting Dreams Heart Garden Near the Visitor Centre on the Rideau Hall grounds

Rideau Hall is hosting a reconciliation-focused heart garden, which is presented in collaboration with the First Nations Child & Family Caring Society, in honour of the children impacted by the residential school system. Visitors are encouraged to add their own hearts to the garden as a symbol of our collective responsibility towards reconciliation.

Find more information on the Rideau Hall heart garden

Rideau Hall

