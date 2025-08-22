Media Advisory - Governor General to support athletes at the 2025 Canada Games
Aug 22, 2025
OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Their Excellencies the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, and Mr. Whit Fraser will travel to St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, from August 22 to 25, to attend the 2025 Canada Summer Games. During the closing ceremony, the Governor General will deliver remarks and officially close the Games.
The Canada Games is the nation's largest domestic multi-sport event which began in 1967 in Quebec City as a key part of Canada's Centennial celebrations. The Games are the pinnacle of interprovincial and territorial sport competition for young athletes. Beyond the competition, the Canada Games also feature a vibrant cultural celebration and festival, highlighting the connection between sport and community.
Itinerary
Note: All times local
Saturday, August 23
11:00 a.m.
Visit to the Canada Games House
The Governor General will visit the Canada Games House to explore the space and meet with athletes and their families.
OFFICIAL PHOTOGRAPHERS ONLY
11:45 a.m.
Visit to the Athletes' Village Dining Hall
The Governor General will stop by the Athletes' Village Dining Hall to meet with athletes and share some words of encouragement.
OFFICIAL PHOTOGRAPHERS ONLY
During the afternoon
Sporting Events
The Governor General will attend various competitions in the afternoon.
Fortis Canada Games Complex
OPEN TO ACCREDITED MEDIA
4:15 p.m.
Athletics Medal Ceremony
The Governor General will present medals recognizing the achievements of athletes competing in a range of sports.
Fortis Canada Games Complex
OPEN TO ACCREDITED MEDIA
Sunday, August 24
Throughout the day
Sporting Events
The Governor General will attend several sporting events at various venues throughout the day.
Multiple locations
OPEN TO ACCREDITED MEDIA
7:00 p.m.
2025 Canada Games Closing Ceremony – "A Celebration for All"
The Governor General will attend and deliver remarks at the closing ceremony of the 2025 Canada Games – "A Celebration for All".
Mary Browns Centre
OPEN TO ACCREDITED MEDIA
