OTTAWA, ON, July 24, 2025 /CNW/ - The grounds of Rideau Hall will echo with the sweet strains of chamber music July 26 and 27, 2025, as Ottawa Chamberfest returns to the Royal Grove for some relaxing afternoon performances. Guests are welcome to bring their own chairs or blankets and relax in the shade with an interlude of live music.

This year, artists include ensembles from the Central Band of the Canadian Armed Forces, who will play classical favourites with a focus on brass and woodwinds; and Duo Despax, featuring violinist Cendrine Despax and cellist Valérie Despax, who will come together for two performances of eclectic repertoire for violin and cello, ranging from Taylor Swift to Mozart.

Central Band of the Canadian Armed Forces

Saturday, July 26, 2025

2:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Despax Duo

Sunday, July 27, 2025

2:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

In the case of inclement weather, Chamberfest programming will be moved indoors.

Visitors are encouraged to walk, bike or use public transportation to get to Rideau Hall (1 Sussex Drive). Limited parking is available on the adjoining streets. In July, Rideau Hall offers daily access to the grounds, the Visitor Centre and the heart garden. Guided tours of the residence are available throughout the day, on a first come, first served basis.

Please note that Rideau Hall is a working residence; scheduling for all activities is subject to change without notice due to official events.

About Chamberfest

For over 30 years, Ottawa Chamberfest has been celebrating the art of the small ensemble. Through its summer festival, concert series and community programming, Chamberfest seeks to unite audiences and artists through high-quality performances in distinctive settings.

