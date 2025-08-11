OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, will attend morning sessions and deliver remarks at the WAVES 2025: Global Indigenous Languages Summit. Organized by the Office of the Commissioner of Indigenous Languages, the inaugural summit, held from August 11-14, aims to promote, celebrate and champion Indigenous languages in Canada and around the globe.

On the fourth day of the summit, the Governor General will deliver remarks on the transformative power of Indigenous language education. Her Excellency's participation highlights her strong commitment to the revitalization of Indigenous languages, a key priority within her overarching mandate of advancing reconciliation.





Date: August 14, 2025

Time: 8:30 a.m.

Location: Rogers Centre Ottawa, Canada Hall, 3rd level, 55 Colonel By Drive

Notes for media:

Members of the media must register for the Summit in advance to obtain an access pass and ensure entry to the event: Waves 2025 - New Registration.

Media are asked to contact Danielle Boudreau at Ask Communications for questions about the WAVES Summit: [email protected] .

at Ask Communications for questions about the WAVES Summit: . Photos taken by the Governor General's official photographer can be made available upon request.

Related content

Stay connected:

Follow GovernorGeneralCanada on Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

Media information: Rideau Hall Press Office, [email protected]