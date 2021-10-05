Richardson Wealth Named on List of Best Workplaces™ in Financial Services and Insurance

TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Richardson Wealth Limited (Richardson Wealth), a wholly owned subsidiary of RF Capital Group Inc. (TSX: RCG) (RF Capital) is proud to announce that our organization has been named on the 2021 list of Best Workplaces™ in Financial Services and Insurance by Great Place to Work®, a global authority on workplace culture. This is the fifth accreditation Richardson Wealth has received this year along with Top 50 Best Workplaces™, Best Workplaces™ for Women, Best Workplaces™ for Mental Wellness, and Best Workplaces™ in Ontario.

"When our own people tell us we're doing things right, we couldn't ask for a stronger endorsement. Being listed as a Best Workplace in Financial Services and Insurance is an acknowledgement of our culture of high standards and excellence in everything we do. It also is a testament that we are a company where people can place their trust—a Richardson family legacy," says Kish Kapoor, President and CEO, RF Capital Group.

Richardson Wealth received this honour after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®. The list is based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work®. The data has a 90% confidence and a plus or minus 5% margin of error.

"It's not just our own people who are endorsing us. The best and brightest in the industry are also starting to see exactly what is behind the name on our door. Since June of this year alone, we have welcomed Morson Carson Wealth Counsel from Comox, B.C., Andrew Masson, The Conlin Group, Kamel Wealth Management and The Susan O'Brien Group Wealth Advisory—all from Calgary, Borisoff Wealth Management from Vancouver, and Marcel Latreille from Ottawa," says Kish Kapoor. "Both inside and outside Richardson Wealth, we are being endorsed by the most seasoned top talent in the industry."

About RF Capital Group Inc.

RF Capital Group Inc. (RF Capital) is a TSX-listed (TSX: RCG) wealth management-focused company. Operating under the Richardson Wealth brand, the Company is one of Canada's largest independent wealth management firms with $34.5 billion in assets under administration (as of September 30, 2021) and 20 offices across the country. The firm's Advisor teams are focused exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for high net worth or ultra-high net worth families and entrepreneurs. The Company is committed to maintaining exceptional fiduciary standards and has earned certification – determined annually – from the Center for Fiduciary Excellence for its Separately Managed and Portfolio Management Account platforms. Richardson Wealth has also been recognized as a Great Place to Work™ for the past three years, a Best Workplace for Women, a Best Workplace in Canada, a Best Workplace for Mental Wellness and a Best Workplace in Financial Services and Insurance. For further information, please visit our corporate website at www.rfcapgroup.com and www.RichardsonWealth.com.

