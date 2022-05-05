TORONTO, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - RF Capital Group Inc. (TSX: RCG) is proud to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary Richardson Wealth Limited (Richardson Wealth) has made a multi-year financial commitment to the Centre of Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) Foundation. Now, as part of CAMH's Business Leaders for Mental Health Action, Richardson Wealth is prioritizing the psychological health and wellbeing of its employees and helping create change across corporate Canada.

"We are committed to doing the right thing at Richardson Wealth. By championing a culture of belonging, we ensure everyone has a voice," says Kish Kapoor, President and CEO. "This enables us to think and act with great empathy and compassion. It also helps us elevate wellness among our people — our company's greatest assets."

"We are proud to join a coalition of leaders who, like us, deeply value the importance of employees' mental wellbeing," says Michael Williams, SVP, Chief Risk Officer. "Richardson Wealth's commitment to championing mental health is linked to our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. We know that mental illness can disproportionately affect certain demographics depending on factors such as gender, race, or sexual orientation. It is critical that we address the stigma surrounding mental illness and take action," says Williams, who also serves on the Board of Directors for CAMH Foundation.

This three-year commitment to CAMH strongly aligns with Richardson Wealth's people-first organizational culture. Further, Richardson Wealth was recently named on the 2022 list of Top 50 Best Workplaces™ in Canada for organizations with 100-999 employees by Great Place to Work®.

"We are grateful to Richardson Wealth for joining CAMH's coalition of Business Leaders for Mental Health Action," says Deborah Gillis, President & CEO of CAMH Foundation. "It is inspiring to see another Canadian employer stepping forward to not only address, but to champion mental health in the workplace and commit to unleashing their employees' full potential."

About RF Capital Group Inc.

RF Capital Group Inc. (RF Capital) is a TSX-listed (TSX: RCG) wealth management-focused company. Operating under the Richardson Wealth brand, the Company is one of Canada's largest independent wealth management firms with $35.9 billion in assets under administration (as of April 30, 2022) and 20 offices across the country. The firm's Advisor teams are focused exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for high-net worth or ultra-high-net worth families and entrepreneurs. The Company is committed to maintaining exceptional fiduciary standards and has earned certification – determined annually – from the Center for Fiduciary Excellence for its Separately Managed and Portfolio Management Account platforms. Richardson Wealth has also been recognized as a Great Place to Work™ for the past three years, a Best Workplace for Women, a Best Workplace in Canada and Ontario, Best Workplaces for Mental Wellness, in Financial Services and Insurance, and for Hybrid Work. For further information, please visit our corporate website at www.rfcapgroup.com and www.RichardsonWealth.com.

