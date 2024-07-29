TORONTO, July 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Richardson Wealth Limited (Richardson Wealth), a wholly owned subsidiary of RF Capital Group Inc. (TSX: RCG) (the Company), announces that Marcus Chun has been appointed as Head of Digital Strategies and Advisor Services, effective immediately. Scott Stennett, who had previously served in the role, has been named Vice Chair, Richardson Wealth.

Mr. Chun is an experienced transformational leader, a positive disruptor and a champion of people and change. He joins Richardson Wealth from BMO Private Wealth where he was VP & Managing Director, Strategic Management & Initiatives. He also has held leadership roles at RBC Wealth Management including Senior Director, Strategic Execution, Canadian Operations.

"Marcus has a proven track record of delivering significant value by enhancing operational procedures and technology platforms. Coupled with his passion for using data and technology to improve processes and his broad exposure to multiple disciplines in wealth management, we are confident he will provide exceptional leadership in enhancing our digital journey and ensuring our technology is aligned with our business vision," says Dave Kelly, Chief Operating Officer, Richardson Wealth.

Kish Kapoor, President and Chief Executive Officer, Richardson Wealth, said: "Marcus has an outstanding reputation in the industry. But above all, he has a level of enthusiasm and dedication that we value – attributes that will help us further elevate our processes and our architecture. We are thrilled to have Marcus join our team."

Technology is a key driver in attracting Canada's top advisors and their clients to Richardson Wealth. This appointment is another testament to the Company's commitment to optimizing its advisor experience and its advisor as their client culture.

"Scott has been with the firm since Day One and has made a profound difference in so many areas of our business, including being there for every advisor to ensure they always have what they need and putting in place a scalable technology platform to enable us to grow," Mr. Kapoor said. "He has been a true game-changer for us. In his new role as Vice Chair, he will ensure a smooth transition for Marcus and then bring his talent and expertise to bear on corporate development activities, including assessing the competitive landscape and evaluating acquisition opportunities."

ABOUT RF CAPITAL GROUP INC.

RF Capital Group Inc. is a TSX-listed (TSX: RCG) wealth management-focused company. Operating under the Richardson Wealth brand, the Company is one of the largest independent wealth management firms in Canada with $37.1 billion in assets under administration (as of June 30, 2024) and 22 offices across the country. The firm's Advisor teams are focused exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for high net worth or ultra-high net worth families and entrepreneurs. The Company is committed to maintaining exceptional fiduciary standards and has earned certification – determined annually – from the Centre for Fiduciary Excellence for its Separately Managed and Portfolio Management Account platforms. Richardson Wealth has also been recognized as a Great Place to Work®, a Best Workplace for Women, a Best Workplace in Canada and Ontario, a Best Workplace for Mental Wellness, for Financial Services and Insurance, and for Hybrid Work. For further information, please visit www.rfcapgroup.com and www.RichardsonWealth.com.

