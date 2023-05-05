TORONTO, May 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Richardson Wealth Limited (Richardson Wealth), a wholly-owned subsidiary of RF Capital Group Inc. (TSX: RCG) (RF Capital), is honoured to announce that nine of its advisors have been named to Canada's Top Women Wealth Advisors — a new ranking for 2023 that is part of The Globe and Mail's and SHOOK Research's prestigious Canada's Top Wealth Advisors program. This list showcases female advisors across the country who are raising the bar for the industry.

"We are proud to have such talented women representing our firm. Cielo Carin (Montreal, QC); Wynn Harvey (Toronto, ON); Alexandra Horwood (Toronto, ON); Rosemary Horwood (Toronto, ON); Ida Khajadourian (Toronto, ON); Tricia Leadbeater (Calgary, AB); Kathy McMillan (Calgary, AB); Susan O'Brien (Calgary, AB); and Diana Orlic (Burlington, ON) are extraordinary professionals and industry leaders who uphold the highest standards of excellence in serving their clients," says Kish Kapoor, President and CEO, Richardson Wealth.

Richardson Wealth has a legacy of strong women leaders and long history of empowering women in all roles across the company. "We are loud and clear about our support for women and have openly and repeatedly stated what we expect to achieve: more women in all roles universally and more women clients. We are thrilled to celebrate our Top Women Advisor winners who are enhancing our Richardson Wealth story and demonstrating the power of diversity and equity," Kapoor further commented.

ABOUT RF CAPITAL GROUP INC.

RF Capital Group Inc. is a TSX-listed (TSX: RCG) wealth management-focused company. Operating under the Richardson Wealth brand, the Company is one of the largest independent wealth management firms in Canada with $36.3 billion in assets under administration (as of April 30, 2023) and 21 offices across the country. The firm's Advisor teams are focused exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for high net worth or ultra-high net worth families and entrepreneurs. The Company is committed to maintaining exceptional fiduciary standards and has earned certification – determined annually – from the Center for Fiduciary Excellence for its Separately Managed and Portfolio Management Account platforms. Richardson Wealth has also been recognized as a Great Place to Work™, a Best Workplace for Women, a Best Workplace in Canada and Ontario, a Best Workplace for Mental Wellness, for Financial Services and Insurance, and for Hybrid Work. For further information, please visit www.rfcapgroup.com and www.RichardsonWealth.com.

SOURCE RF Capital Group Inc.

For further information: Media contact: Richardson Wealth, Susan Fry, Vice-president, Marketing, [email protected], 416-943-6685