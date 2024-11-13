RF CAPITAL APPOINTS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - RF Capital Group Inc. ("RF Capital" or the "Company") (TSX: RCG) today announced the appointment of Francis C. Baillargeon as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") following a comprehensive internal and external search process. Mr. Baillargeon will join the Company effective November 18, 2024.

"Francis is an entrepreneurial leader who possesses a deep understanding of the wealth management industry," said Dave Kelly, President and Chief Executive Officer of RF Capital. "He has a strong understanding of, and exposure to, risk management, investor relations, corporate development and M&A in a growth environment. We think he is a great fit for our company, our culture and our team."

Mr. Baillargeon spent the last four years as Chief Financial Officer of FLO EV Charging. During his tenure at the company, he had accountability for driving financial performance, leading over $500 million in fundraising commitments, driving strategic initiatives and implementing a data-driven approach to decision-making. Prior to FLO, Mr. Baillargeon was an executive in Corporate Development & Strategy at TD Bank where he led teams in evaluating and executing inorganic growth opportunities, via acquisitions, partnerships and strategic investments. Before joining TD Bank, he worked for over ten years in investment banking at Goldman Sachs and two wealth management-focused boutiques.

"I am thrilled to join this company and work alongside Dave Kelly and his talented team to help position Richardson Wealth as the best independent choice for advisors and their clients in Canada," said Francis Baillargeon. "Like so many who are choosing this company, I am drawn to the brand, the unique entrepreneurial culture and the opportunity to grow and thrive."

Mr. Baillargeon has a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) from Queen's University.

To learn more about the Company, please visit our website to view our latest third quarter 2024 report and our latest recruiting brochure .

About RF Capital Group Inc.

RF Capital Group Inc. is a TSX-listed (TSX: RCG) wealth management-focused company. Operating under the Richardson Wealth brand, the Company is one of the largest independent wealth management firms in Canada with $39.4 billion in assets under administration (as of October 31, 2024) and 22 offices across the country. The firm's advisory teams are focused exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for high net worth or ultra-high net worth families and entrepreneurs. The Company is committed to maintaining exceptional fiduciary standards and has earned certification – determined annually – from the Centre for Fiduciary Excellence for its Separately Managed and Portfolio Management Account platforms. For the seventh year in a row, Richardson Wealth has been certified as a "great place to work" by Great Place to Work®, a global authority on workplace culture. For further information, please visit www.rfcapgroup.com and www.RichardsonWealth.com.

SOURCE RF Capital Group Inc.

For Further Information Please Contact: RF Capital Group Inc., Investor Relations, Tel: (416) 943-6607; e-mail [email protected]