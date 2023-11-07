MONTRÉAL, Nov. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - In preparation for the launch of its new booking platform, VIA Rail Canada's (VIA Rail) reservation system will be unavailable between 7 p.m. (ET) on Friday, November 17 and 5 p.m. (ET) on Saturday, November 18.

As customers will not be able to reserve, modify or cancel their reservations during this system interruption, we strongly encourage passengers to book and plan their trips in advance.

What you need to know

All the information related to this system interruption can also be found on our website.

Train operations will not be affected, and all reservations made prior to the system interruption remain valid.

However, there will be some impacts on the following customer services during this period: It will not be possible to book, cancel or modify trips through any of our customer points of sale (online, in stations, on board and the VIA Customer Centre); Passengers who did not purchase a ticket prior to the system interruption will not be able to board trains during that said period; Online customer profiles will not be accessible and printing boarding passes from these profiles will not be possible; The option to print boarding passes in stations will not be possible; However, passengers will have access to their travel documents through the boarding pass email sent after the completion of a booking.



We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and thank our passengers for their understanding. We will provide updates on the status of our reservation system on our social media channels and on our website.

