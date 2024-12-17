CST Introduces Exclusive Cashback Rewards Program

CST™ Cashback Rewards offers exclusive opportunities for customers to boost post-secondary education savings

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - This month, the Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation (CST) launched the CST™ Cashback Rewards program to help customers boost their post-secondary education savings. Through this program, CST Savings customers can earn automatic cashback on everyday purchases by using Paymi's proprietary card linking technology. To start earning cashback, users simply connect their bank accounts and shop in-store or online using their debit or credit cards. The platform offers a wide range of offers from an extensive list of retailers, restaurants, and service providers, including well-known brands such as Mary Brown's Chicken, Bass Pro Shops & Cabela's, Decathlon, Simons, Lyft, Comfort Inn, Ashley, SkipTheDishes, La Vie en Rose, Bikini Village, and many more.

"We know long-term saving can be a challenge for many Canadians, especially during the holidays," says Jeff Beck, Chief Marketing Officer, CST. "At CST, we are driven by one goal: to inspire hope by improving access to post-secondary education. Saving for education requires a head start, and we are proud to offer our customers extra support through the CST™ Cashback Rewards program."

CST™ Cashback Rewards is just one of the unique and exclusive benefits available to CST customers. In addition to this cashback benefit, CST™ Rewards also supports post-secondary education access for customers through its Founders' Awards scholarships, a CST Loyalty Bonus, and a referral program.

"At Paymi, we are thrilled to partner with CST to power the CST™ Cashback Rewards platform," said Zane Mistry, General Manager, Paymi. "Our mission is to make cashback rewards as easy and rewarding as possible, and this collaboration aligns with our shared goal of supporting Canadians in achieving their financial goals."

About CST

Founded in 1960, the Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation is dedicated to improving access to post-secondary education to foster a more resilient and inclusive country for generations to come. For more than 60 years, CST has helped almost 700,000 Canadian families set their children up for success through post-secondary education. As the creators of education savings plans in Canada, CST has awarded over $2 million to students pursuing post-secondary education through its scholarship and bursary programs. For more Information, please visit www.cst.org.

About Paymi

Paymi is one of Canada's leading rewards platforms, dedicated to bringing the best offers and cashback to it's users. With a focus on innovation, user experience, and value, Paymi partners with top retailers to offer unmatched cashback rewards in the most frictionless way, transforming everyday shopping into a rewarding experience. Paymi is forging impactful partnerships with Canadian businesses seeking to offer the gift of cashback rewards to their customers through a card-linked rewards platform, designed, powered, and managed by Paymi.

