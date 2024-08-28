GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, officials from Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) met with elected officials from the City of Gatineau to provide an update on the progress of the Alexandra Bridge replacement project and to clarify essential elements of the project, such as the reasoning behind the decision to replace the bridge, the conditions of the structure and the studies carried out. During the meeting, elected officials had the opportunity to obtain answers to important questions that affect citizens.

The findings of numerous reports and studies on the replacement of the Alexandra Bridge conducted since 2012 demonstrate that the Alexandra Bridge must be replaced. An iconic element of the Ottawa-Gatineau landscape for over 120 years, the Alexandra Bridge has reached the end of its useful life. It requires replacement due to significant deterioration caused by time, exposure to natural elements and salt, as well as continuous use.

The studies have helped us plan and make evidence-based decisions. The 2022 feasibility study by the consulting and engineering firm Tetra Tech determined that it was not viable to retain the existing Alexandra Bridge, regardless of its future use, whether the bridge is intended for vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists, or any other future public transportation options.

The analysis of the life-cycle costs carried out in 2018 also looked at possible long-term investment options. The analysis determined that rehabilitation of the existing structure would require extensive immediate and medium- to long-term repairs, with significant uncertainties regarding future work. Furthermore, if the existing structure could be repaired, the extended residual lifespan achieved for the existing bridge following the repairs would be significantly shorter than the expected lifespan of a new bridge, without the benefit from the cost savings associated with the long-term operation and maintenance of a modern bridge.

The replacement will ensure that the citizens of the National Capital Region can look forward to a bridge that meets the functional requirements of the community, provides increased capacity and safety, facilitates multi-purpose access and ensures compatibility with a possible future tramway infrastructure, while complying with the most recent version of the Canadian Highway Bridge Design Code.

The bridge's new design will help avoid structures and elements prone to corrosion. This will enable the bridge to be maintained in good condition for a longer period of time and to serve many future generations. The design of the new bridge will pay careful attention to the history and unique setting of the existing Alexandra Bridge. PSPC is working with heritage specialists and other stakeholders to preserve and commemorate the legacy of the bridge.

Stakeholder engagement and public consultations are at the heart of the project. The next public consultations will take place this fall. Partners, Indigenous communities, stakeholders (including the cities of Ottawa and Gatineau) and the public will have the opportunity to learn more about the process and to provide their feedback on elements of the design options. These comments will be taken into consideration in the recommendation of the preferred design option. In addition, the Progressive Design-Build procurement process is also scheduled to be launched in the fall.

Notwithstanding the bridge's current condition, investments are under way to temporarily extend its lifespan and ensure its safe public use until replacement work begins, no later than 2028.

