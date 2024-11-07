Alan Doyle will honor Prince with a special performance at a Canada's Walk of Fame Celebration in Toronto

Click HERE for images.

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada's Walk of Fame, the nation's premiere celebration of Canadian excellence, proudly announces William Prince as this year's recipient of the Allan Slaight Music Impact Honour, an annual recognition that celebrates the achievements of Canadian musicians who have used their voices and talent to inspire and drive positive impact in the music industry.

With four award-winning albums to date, William's body of work traces his remarkable journey from Peguis First Nation to the country's biggest stages. Guided by a practical yet profound gratitude, his songs radiate grace and generosity.

William's career is marked by numerous accolades and milestones, including a debut at The Grand Ole Opry, multiple JUNO Awards and international award recognition including the John Prine Songwriting Fellowship. He has shared bills with legends like Neil Young, Norah Jones and Sarah McLachlan, performed two Tiny Desk sessions and more. From national network television appearances to his collaborations with some of Canada's biggest stars including The Tragically Hip and Serena Ryder, William is one of the country's most beloved and celebrated songwriters. Beyond his albums and achievements, he has used his voice to make a meaningful contribution to our collective legacy—from hosting A Day to Listen to penning an original song for the 40th Anniversary of Terry Fox's Marathon of Hope.

Alan Doyle, celebrated singer-songwriter and frontman of Great Big Sea, will honour William Prince with a special performance of one of his songs during Canada's Walk of Fame Celebration on Wednesday, November 20, at Toronto's Liberty Grand. The event will recognize Prince alongside previously announced Inductee Dr. Frank J. Hayden and this year's Canada's Walk of Fame National Hero, Danielle Campo.

On behalf of the board of directors of Canada's Walk of Fame, Randy Lennox said, "William Prince is a remarkable storyteller whose contributions to Canadian music, both as a celebrated artist and an advocate for meaningful causes, transcends boundaries and speaks to the heart of the human experience. We are proud to recognize his talent, his spirit, and the lasting legacy he is creating for generations to come."

Click HERE for the full release.

SOURCE Canada's Walk of Fame

Adrienne Kakoullis, 416-450-6637, [email protected]