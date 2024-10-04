Pomerleau selected to deliver new hospital campus in Moosonee

MOOSONEE, ON, Oct. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Pomerleau Healthcare Partners (PHP) is pleased to announce that the Weeneebayko Area Health Authority (WAHA) Redevelopment Project has reached Financial Close and PHP has been awarded the contract to design, build, and finance the project. The consortium was selected by WAHA and Infrastructure Ontario (IO) to help expand and improve access to primary health care services in Moosonee, Moose Factory Island and along Ontario's James Bay Coast. This project is being delivered using a progressive Public-Private Partnership (P3) Design Build Finance (DBF) model.

Once complete, the new regional health campus will allow WAHA to expand its health promotion and capacity building programs, better accommodate primary health care services and provide improved access to Indigenous communities living along Ontario's James Bay and Hudson Bay coasts. The project includes an acute care hospital, a larger 24-hour emergency department, a new 32-bed Elder Care Lodge, modern state-of-the-art suites, expanded mental health and addictions programming, residences for staff, and a hostel for patients and visitors.

"We are honored to be selected to bring much needed and improved healthcare facilities for WAHA and all the communities it serves along the James Bay and Hudson Bay coasts," said Philippe Adam, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We bring decades of experience in delivering complex and revitalizing healthcare projects. We look forward to working together with WAHA, Infrastructure Ontario, and the local Indigenous communities to deliver another successful project."

"On behalf of everyone at Infrastructure Ontario, I'd like to congratulate WAHA, Pomerleau Healthcare Partners and the provincial and federal governments on this truly one-of-a-kind project that will transform healthcare in the north," said Michael Lindsay, President and CEO of Infrastructure Ontario. "This milestone for the WAHA Redevelopment Project marks the close of procurement for our first progressive P3 DBF project – and the first to complete the development phase. As the next phase of construction kicks off, we're committed to working with communities and stakeholders to get critical healthcare infrastructure like this project built."

"We are all committed to creating the most state-of-the-art regional healthcare campus possible and we're excited to reach this milestone in our redevelopment project," said Lynne Innes, President and CEO of Weeneebayko Area Health Authority. "Our entire organization is eager to begin the next phase of construction which will drive us forward in ensuring the health and well-being of people in our region."

The Pomerleau Healthcare Partners (PHP) team is comprised of:

Applicant Leads: Pomerleau Inc.

Design Team: Kasian Architects Ontario Inc. and Bertrand Wheeler Architecture Inc.

Construction: Pomerleau Inc.

Financial Advisor: PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

Construction is expected to be completed in 2030.

Learn more about the project: https://www.infrastructureontario.ca/en/what-we-do/projectssearch/weeneebayko-area-health-authority-waha-redevelopment/.

About Pomerleau

Pomerleau is one of Canada's largest construction companies, with close to $5 billion in revenues in 2023. It delivers buildings, infrastructures, civil engineering works, and major projects using collaborative models. With its research and development lab, Pomerleau integrates innovation in more than 70% of its projects and works in a sustainable way to build the living environments of tomorrow. Its subsidiary Borea executes 50% of the country's renewable construction projects, and ITC Construction Group, acquired in 2022, is one of the largest residential construction companies in the West. It also owns Pomerleau Capital, a subsidiary specializing in private infrastructure investment and financing. Founded 60 years ago, Pomerleau has over 5,000 employees and workers at over 200 sites from coast to coast. The company has been named among Canada's Top 100 Employers since 2020.

