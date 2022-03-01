TORONTO, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - In recognition of Provincial Voter Registration Month in Ontario, voters are being encouraged to confirm, update, or add their information to the provincial voters list ahead of the upcoming general election.

Canadian citizens residing in Ontario who will be at least 18 years old on election day can use eRegistration to add themselves to the voters list, or to quickly and easily confirm that their information is up to date. Once the election has been called, those on the list will receive a voter information card, with personalized information about when and where to vote.

Canadian citizens who are 16 or 17 years old and live in Ontario can prepare to vote in future elections by adding themselves to the Ontario Register of Future Voters. Once they turn 18, they will automatically be included on the voters list.

Quote

"As we prepare for the 2022 general election, I encourage all eligible Ontarians to confirm, update, or add their information to the voters list. Early registration makes the voting experience easier by allowing us to share important election information with voters before they head to the polls."

-Greg Essensa, Chief Electoral Officer of Ontario

Quick Facts

March was proclaimed Provincial Voter Registration Month in 2018.

Registering early means a voter will be mailed a voter information card with personalized information about when and where to vote once an election has been called.

Voters who aren't yet on the voters list can register in person when they go to vote.

Links

Elections Ontario is the non-partisan agency responsible for administering provincial elections, by-elections and referenda. For more information, visit elections.on.ca or call 1-888-668-8683 (TTY: 1-888-292-2312).

