Regional Assessment of Offshore Oil and Gas Exploratory Drilling East of Newfoundland and Labrador - Call for Applications for the Regional Assessment Follow-up Program Advisory Committee

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is proceeding with the development and implementation of a follow-up program for the Regional Assessment of Offshore Oil and Gas Exploratory Drilling East of Newfoundland and Labrador, which will track and report on the progress of commitments outlined in the Ministerial Response to the Regional Assessment Committee's Report.

The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) invites applications for a new committee responsible for providing advice to government officials on the Regional Assessment (RA) Follow-up Program.

The RA Follow-up Program will ensure new and updated information is identified and examined on an annual basis to determine its applicability to offshore exploratory drilling and to ensure that the Regional Assessment remains current and valid into the future.

The selected members will review technical documents and emerging information to provide advice to government officials and support the RA Follow-up Program.

For more information on member composition, eligibility requirements, the selection committee and remuneration please consult the public notice .

Applications in either official language will be accepted until December 4, 2020 by email at [email protected].

The Agency recognizes that it is more challenging to undertake meaningful public engagement and Indigenous consultation in light of the circumstances arising from COVID-19. The Agency continues to assess the situation with key stakeholders, make adjustments to consultation activities, and is providing flexibility as needed in order to prioritize the health and safety of all Canadians, while maintaining its duty to conduct meaningful engagement with interested groups.

For more information on the Regional Assessment and the review process, visit the Agency's website at canada.ca/iaac.

As a next step, the Government of Canada and the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador will review applications and select successful applicants, which will be made public on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry.

