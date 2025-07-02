An annual favourite among Canadian travellers, featuring early booking bonuses and unbeatable savings on fall & winter escapes.



TORONTO, July 2, 2025 /CNW/ - redtag.ca has officially unwrapped one of its most anticipated promotions of the year: Christmas in July - the annual travel event Canadians look forward to, offering exclusive early booking bonuses and savings on fall and winter travel.

redtag.ca’s Christmas in July returns with major travel deals for Canadians and exclusive savings across all travel categories from vacation packages to flights, hotels, car rentals, and cruises! (CNW Group/redtag.ca)

More than just a sale, Christmas in July is one of the smartest ways for travellers to plan ahead and lock in the best value before the seasonal rush. Whether you're dreaming of a sunny all-inclusive escape, a visit to reconnect with family, or a long-awaited cruise adventure, this campaign delivers real savings on the experiences that matter most.

Featuring top tour operators like Air Canada Vacations, Sunwing, Transat, and more, this year's offers span the most sought-after sun destinations, including Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Los Cabos, and beyond.

"Canadians don't need a snowstorm to start dreaming of the beach," says Sam Youssef, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Partnerships at redtag.ca. "Christmas in July is our way of helping travellers lock in great value early, so they can skip the stress and start counting down to their next sun-filled escape. It's smart, it's easy, and it's our favourite tradition of the season."

With exclusive savings across all travel categories – from vacation packages to flights, hotels, car rentals, and cruises, Christmas in July includes:

Up to $300 off vacation packages and flight & hotel bundles*

off vacation packages and flight & hotel bundles* $25 Amazon.ca eGift Card with flight bookings, PLUS a chance to win back your flight up to $1,000*

$50 onboard credit on cruise bookings*

onboard credit on cruise bookings* 5% off hotels*

$25 off car rentals*

This limited-time event is the perfect opportunity for travellers to book early, save big, and look forward to their next escape before winter even begins.

For full details and to take advantage of these exclusive deals, visit redtag.ca . Offer ends July 31, 2025

*Per booking. Certain restrictions apply. For complete terms and conditions, visit www.redtag.ca between July 2-31, 2025, while supplies last.

About redtag.ca

redtag.ca is one of Canada's top travel companies, specializing in personalized travel solutions for every type of traveller. As part of the H.I.S Canada Travel Inc./TravelBrands family, redtag.ca offers an extensive selection of vacation packages, flights, hotels, car rentals, cruises, and even travel to the edge of space – making it easier than ever to plan and book unforgettable travel experiences. Known for its innovative approach and exceptional customer service, redtag.ca has earned the trust of travellers seeking great value, simplicity, and convenience. With competitive pricing and exclusive perks, redtag.ca ensures customers always get the best value for their travel investment. With over 20 years of experience, redtag.ca is committed to helping travellers create their dream vacations, powered by cutting-edge technology and a passionate team of travel professionals. Discover travel made easy™ at www.redtag.ca .

