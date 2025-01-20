Turn Blue Monday Into Sunshine: redtag.ca Launches Exclusive Winter Escape Campaign

Escape the winter blues with up to 65% off vacation packages, plus instant promo code savings included.*

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Blue Monday, often dubbed the most depressing day of the year, doesn't have to live up to its name. This year, redtag.ca is brightening the winter gloom with its exclusive Blue Monday campaign, offering Canadians up to 65% off* on thousands of vacation packages. Plus, sun-seekers can unlock an instant discount of up to $200* with a promo code. The third Monday in January, notorious for its cold weather and post-holiday slump, is being reimagined by redtag.ca as the perfect moment to book a dream, sunny getaway.

Turn Blue Monday into SUNSHINE! redtag.ca launches an exclusive winter escape campaign with up to 65% off vacation packages, PLUS instant promo code savings included.* (CNW Group/redtag.ca)

"We're transforming Blue Monday into a celebration of savings and more sunshine," says Sam Youssef, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Partnerships at redtag.ca. "With unbeatable deals on top resorts and destinations, along with benefits like 24/7 customer support, flexible payment options, and a price match guarantee, Canadians can escape the winter blues and look forward to an unforgettable vacation."

From Mexico to Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, and beyond, Canadians can swap icy sidewalks for warm sands and sunny skies. Vacationers can explore top-rated resort chains like Sandals, Riu, Dreams, Secrets, Bahia Principe, and more – all at exclusive discounts. Whether seeking family-friendly resorts, adults-only retreats, or luxurious all-inclusive stays, redtag.ca ensures a seamless, affordable, and personalized travel experience.

Don't let winter hold you back! Turn Blue Monday into your gateway to sunshine and adventure. Visit www.redtag.ca today to explore vacation deals and claim your exclusive promo code.

About redtag.ca

redtag.ca is one of Canada's top travel companies, specializing in personalized travel solutions for every type of traveller. As part of the H.I.S Canada Travel Inc./TravelBrands family, redtag.ca offers an extensive selection of vacation packages, flights, hotels, car rentals, cruises, and even travel to the edge of space – making it easier than ever to plan and book unforgettable travel experiences. Known for its innovative approach and exceptional customer service, redtag.ca has earned the trust of travellers seeking great value, simplicity, and convenience. With competitive pricing and exclusive perks, redtag.ca ensures customers always get the best value for their travel investment. With over 20 years of experience, redtag.ca is committed to helping travellers create their dream vacations, powered by cutting-edge technology and a passionate team of travel professionals. Discover travel made easy™ at www.redtag.ca.

*Per booking. Certain restrictions apply. For complete terms and conditions or to take advantage of this offer, visit www.redtag.ca between January 20-31, 2025.

SOURCE redtag.ca

Media Contact: Sandra Weber, Tel: (416) 277-7236 | Email: [email protected]