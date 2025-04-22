redtag.ca Launches $20,000 Ultimate Sun Giveaway

In partnership with the Dominican Republic, four Canadians will win a $5,000 dream vacation.*

TORONTO, April 22, 2025 /CNW/ - For many Canadians, a dream vacation can feel out of reach, paused by financial strain, family obligations, or life's unexpected curveballs. redtag.ca wants to change that with the launch of its Ultimate Sun Giveaway, offering $20,000 worth of dream vacations* to the Dominican Republic.

Through this national campaign, Canadians are invited to nominate someone who truly deserves a break - whether it's a family member, a friend, a community hero, or even themselves. Four winners will each receive a $5,000 dream getaway* to the stunning island paradise of the Dominican Republic.

redtag.ca is calling on Canadians to share heartfelt stories that celebrate people whose selflessness, quiet strength, or inspiring resilience often go unrecognized. This is about honouring those who give so much to others and rarely take time for themselves.

"This campaign is about more than travel. It's about bringing light into people's lives with the ultimate sunshine escape," says Sam Youssef, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Partnerships at redtag.ca. "We know so many Canadians go above and beyond for others, often without recognition. Through this giveaway, we want to celebrate their spirit and offer them the joy, relaxation, and sunshine they so deeply deserve."

Winners will experience the vibrant beauty of the Dominican Republic—a destination renowned for its warm hospitality, breathtaking beaches, and crystal-clear waters. From all-inclusive resorts and world-class cuisine to unforgettable sunsets and island adventures, it's the perfect place to rest, recharge, and reconnect. Whether strolling through charming towns, lounging under swaying palms, or exploring natural wonders, the Dominican Republic offers something for every kind of traveller.

Submissions are open now. Whether you're nominating a local legend, a caregiver, or someone simply overdue for a little happiness, redtag.ca wants to help make their dream vacation a reality

*Certain conditions apply.



redtag.ca is one of Canada's top travel companies, specializing in personalized travel solutions for every type of traveller. As part of the H.I.S Canada Travel Inc./TravelBrands family, redtag.ca offers an extensive selection of vacation packages, flights, hotels, car rentals, cruises, and even travel to the edge of space – making it easier than ever to plan and book unforgettable travel experiences. Known for its innovative approach and exceptional customer service, redtag.ca has earned the trust of travellers seeking great value, simplicity, and convenience. With competitive pricing and exclusive perks, redtag.ca ensures customers always get the best value for their travel investment. With over 20 years of experience, redtag.ca is committed to helping travellers create their dream vacations, powered by cutting-edge technology and a passionate team of travel professionals. Discover travel made easy™ at www.redtag.ca .

