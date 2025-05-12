Earn Miles on thousands of vacation packages and flights.

TORONTO, May 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Travel just got easier – and more rewarding – thanks to redtag.ca's latest strategic partnership with the AIR MILES® Reward Program. Now available on Airmilesshops.ca, redtag.ca gives Air Miles Collectors the opportunity to earn Miles on pre-packaged vacation bookings and flights, adding even more value to their vacation bookings. For every $35 spent before taxes and fees, Collectors will earn 1 Mile*, making it simpler to turn dream vacations into rewarding experiences.

"At redtag.ca, we are committed to enabling Canadians to explore the world more frequently while curating unforgettable travel experiences," says Sam Youssef, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Partnerships at redtag.ca. "Expanding onto Airmilesshops.ca is a strategic initiative that enhances the value of every vacation booking made on that platform, allowing travellers to accumulate Miles for future journeys. Our mission is to make travel effortless, enriching, and exceptionally rewarding for all."

By booking through redtag.ca on Airmilesshops.ca, Collectors gain access to an extensive range of vacation packages and flights to popular destinations worldwide. Start planning your next getaway and make every trip more rewarding with redtag.ca and Airmilesshops.ca.

"We are thrilled to welcome redtag.ca to the Airmilesshops.ca family. This partnership means more opportunities for Canadians to create moments that matter. When Collectors are able to earn Miles and put them towards unforgettable experiences booked with redtag.ca, every vacation is rewarding," says Danièle Gadbois, Vice President of Rewards at Air Miles.

Air Miles Collectors can also use Dream Miles to book cruises with redtag.ca. Everyday purchases can allow Collectors to save toward extraordinary cruise experiences by collecting and redeeming enough Miles toward their next dream cruise vacation with redtag.ca. With access to over 18 cruise lines and a seamless booking process, Collectors can pay using Dream Miles, a credit card, or a combination of both to secure their unforgettable cruise vacation. Sign in to your Air Miles account at https://vacations.airmiles.ca.

Learn how to book your next vacation and earn Air Miles Reward Miles with redtag.ca at Airmilesshops.ca. *For full details, terms, and conditions, visit: https://www.airmilesshops.ca/en/shops/redtagca.

Experience the ease and rewards of travel made easy™, only with redtag.ca.

About redtag.ca

redtag.ca is one of Canada's top travel companies, specializing in personalized travel solutions for every type of traveller. As part of the H.I.S Canada Travel Inc./TravelBrands family, redtag.ca offers an extensive selection of vacation packages, flights, hotels, car rentals, cruises, and even travel to the edge of space – making it easier than ever to plan and book unforgettable travel experiences. Known for its innovative approach and exceptional customer service, redtag.ca has earned the trust of travellers seeking great value, simplicity, and convenience. With competitive pricing and exclusive perks, redtag.ca ensures customers always get the best value for their travel investment. With over 20 years of experience, redtag.ca is committed to helping travellers create their dream vacations, powered by cutting-edge technology and a passionate team of travel professionals. Discover travel made easy™ at www.redtag.ca.

Media Contact: Sandra Weber, Tel: (416) 277-7236, Email: [email protected]