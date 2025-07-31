redtag.ca Turns Travel into Impact: Celebrating 10 Years of Supporting SickKids

Book your vacation on SickKids Day (July 31) and make a difference!

TORONTO, July 31, 2025 /CNW/ - In 2025, redtag.ca proudly celebrates 10 years of partnership with SickKids Foundation, supporting its mission to deliver exceptional care and transform the lives of children and families on their journey to healing and hope.

redtag.ca invites Canadians to book travel on July 31, 2025, and help turn trips into hope, healing, and brighter tomorrows for SickKids! (CNW Group/redtag.ca)

As SickKids celebrates its 150th birthday this year, redtag.ca's SickKids Day on July 31, 2025, invites Canadians to turn their travel plans into powerful support and help make this milestone year the most impactful yet. On SickKids Day, redtag.ca will donate 1% of every booking directly to SickKids Foundation. When you book your dream vacation, you're not just planning a getaway – you're helping give a child at SickKids the gift of a brighter, healthier future.

This year, redtag.ca and its parent company are doubling the impact for SickKids with support from the FDC Foundation as a corporate match partner. Every dollar raised will go twice as far, and when you book on SickKids Day, your 1% becomes 2%, making every vacation twice as meaningful.

What many may not know is that one of redtag.ca's founders was once a patient at SickKids – a deeply personal experience that sparked the company's deep commitment to giving back. This inspired the creation of an annual movement (SickKids Day) that uses the power of travel to support SickKids. Over the past decade, redtag.ca and its parent company have raised more than $2.44 million for SickKids Foundation – a tradition that President & CEO (of H.I.S. Canada Travel Inc., the parent company of redtag.ca) Nathalie Tanious is proud to continue and grow. Reflecting on this milestone, Nathalie shared:

"For a decade, redtag.ca has proudly stood alongside SickKids, helping to deliver hope, healing, and vital care to children and families when they need it most. As SickKids marks its remarkable 150th anniversary, every booking on this year's SickKids Day holds even greater meaning. Thanks to our passionate customers, trusted partners, and dedicated team, this movement grows stronger every year, with the children and families always at the heart of everything we do. We're deeply grateful to SickKids for their partnership, for the incredible work they do every day, and for allowing us to play a role in their mission. It's an honour to support such a vital institution, and we look forward to building even greater impact in the years ahead."

Colin Hennigar, Chief Development Officer at SickKids Foundation added:

"We are so incredibly grateful for partners like redtag.ca, whose longstanding support of SickKids through initiatives like SickKids Day enables the brilliant staff at the hospital to continue delivering the best in class care for the hundreds of thousands of patient families who rely on its services, every year. We cannot thank Nathalie and the entire team at redtag.ca enough for being a partner for better care, and for wholeheartedly supporting our mission to make every child a healthy child, so that we can Heal The Future."

redtag.ca extends heartfelt thanks to every customer, employee, and partner who has walked this journey alongside them. Now, they invite Canadians from coast to coast to book travel on July 31, 2025, and help turn trips into hope, healing, and brighter tomorrows.



Make a meaningful impact by booking your dream vacation on redtag.ca, with 1% of all sales on SickKids Day going directly to SickKids Foundation. Visit www.redtag.ca or call 1-866-5-RED-TAG (573-3824) today.

About redtag.ca

redtag.ca is one of Canada's top travel companies, specializing in personalized travel solutions for every type of traveller. As part of the H.I.S Canada Travel Inc./TravelBrands family, redtag.ca offers an extensive selection of vacation packages, flights, hotels, car rentals, cruises, and even travel to the edge of space – making it easier than ever to plan and book unforgettable travel experiences. Known for its innovative approach and exceptional customer service, redtag.ca has earned the trust of travellers seeking great value, simplicity, and convenience. With competitive pricing and exclusive perks, redtag.ca ensures customers always get the best value for their travel investment. With over 20 years of experience, redtag.ca is committed to helping travellers create their dream vacations, powered by cutting-edge technology and a passionate team of travel professionals. Discover travel made easy™ at www.redtag.ca.

About SickKids Foundation

SickKids Foundation raises funds on behalf of The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) and has raised more than $3 billion since 1972. Thanks to the generosity of the community, it is the largest charitable funder of child health care, research and learning in Canada. This incredible philanthropy has helped fuel advancements in paediatric health and contributed to SickKids' Newsweek ranking as one of the top two specialized paediatric hospitals in the world for four consecutive years. In 2025, the Foundation joins the Hospital in celebrating 150 Years Strong. Join the celebration at SickKids150.com.

Media Contact: Sandra Weber, Tel: (416) 277-7236, Email: [email protected]