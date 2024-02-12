Introducing an all-new hybrid powertrain to improve overall efficiency and add to Kia's growing lineup of green vehicles

Bold, grand exterior design enhancements and upgraded high-tech interior

The most convenient 'Life Utility Vehicle' yet, with available head-up display, Digital Key 2.0 and Over the Air updates

Redesigned Carnival arriving at dealerships in spring 2024 with Hybrid variant arriving summer of 2024

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Introduced in Canada in 2021 as a head-turning, adventure-inspiring 'Life Utility Vehicle,' the Kia Carnival has won the hearts of Canadians with sales up 177% in 2023, year over year. Today, the brand is excited to announce product enhancements that continue to push the boundary of expectations within this segment, enabling its utility and purpose even further. This refreshed model strikes the balance of utility, purpose, and modern luxury, and with no detail overlooked, it will now become available in a hybrid powertrain.

"The 2025 Carnival elevates the standard in its segment, emphasizing both function and luxuriousness in harmony," says David Sherrard, Director of Strategic Planning at Kia Canada. "Enhancements to this model are giving customers an expansive list of options to meet their unique needs, be it powertrain, seating configuration and technologies for the utmost convenience."

The Carnival and Carnival Hybrid usher in a dynamic and eco-friendly option to the full-size family vehicle segment. The gas version of the Carnival is expected to arrive in dealerships this Spring, and Carnival Hybrid arriving this summer.

An Exterior with Design to be Rivaled

The Carnival's enhancements are inspired by Kia's 'Opposites United' design philosophy of 'bold for nature,' that are underpinned by three key components: individual, outgoing and practical. The 2025 Carnival conveys a high-tech image with the sophisticated star-map daytime running lights and iconic amber hue, using widely placed and vertical lamps that resemble the recently launched EV9 and redesigned Sorento. These are neatly contained within a newly sculpted bumper and refined grille that exudes confidence and a high-tech image.

The rear of the vehicle is well coordinated, with a bold star-map graphic and combination tail lamps. For a fully cohesive redesign, the rear bumper, spoiler, and skid plate take on a clean yet technical presence. Kia is also introducing five brand new wheels designs with a more angular composition, advancing the daring appearance.

Adding to the vehicle's practicality is standard trailer pre-wiring, which allows trailers to be conveniently and safely attached to the Carnival so families can embark on their adventures with ample storage capabilities.

Intuitive and Elegant Interior, for Class-Leading Comfort

To modernize the Carnival's interior, futuristic touches are applied to create a three-dimensional effect using lighting and contemporary elements. The Carnival now features standard 12.3" panoramic navigation screen and up to 12.3" digital gauge cluster that offers a high quality, well-appointed display.

Practicality is paramount. For the first time on this 4th generation model, Kia will give customers the ability to choose on the top SX trim. As with the previous model, the second-row VIP captain's chairs for maximum relaxation and comfort are still available. However, for those that want to maximize their seating and cargo capacity, Kia will now offer an 8-passenger option, with removable second-row bench seating.

Thorough and Vast Connectivity

Carnival employs Kia's Connected Car Navigation Cockpit which takes the vehicle's infotainment and software to new heights, first introduced on the EV9. This digital, connected dashboard acts as the central hub for all critical vehicle information and is equipped with a range of features that support Kia's Advanced Driver Assistance Systems as well. An available head-up display closes the loop on connectedness.

A seamless, connected experience provides standard over-the-air capable technology that delivers the latest software to the vehicle, enabling updates to the infotainment and navigation systems.

In addition to Kia Connect, which allows drivers to remotely start the engine, adjust the climate and view the vehicle's status all in the palm of their hand, the 2025 Carnival has Digital Key 2.0., which enables drivers to conveniently use their smartphone and devices as a virtual car key.

Hybrid Powertrain, A Kia Carnival First

For the first time with Carnival, a new hybrid powertrain is now available to enhance economical driving performance. The Carnival Hybrid is equipped with a 1.6 turbocharged engine producing 242 horsepower and 271 lb-ft of torque and mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission. It also adopts a drive motor with an output of 54kW - the highest output of all Kia hybrid models. For even more efficiency, the driver can select multiple levels of regenerative braking to improve driving convenience and energy savings.

Exclusive to the Carnival HEV hybrid is Shift by Wire and available Remote Smart Parking Assist, helping drivers navigate parking with the touch of a button, inside or outside of the vehicle.

Advancing Safety with Technology

Owners will gain even more available Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS)i with the 2025 Carnival, including:

Forward Collision Avoidance Assist 2.0 (FCA) now includes:

Junction Crossing (FCA-JC): Warns if the risk of collision with an oncoming vehicle from the left or right side while going straight at an intersection is detected. Automatically assists with braking if the risk of collision increases after warning



Lane-Change Side (FCA-LS): Warns if the risk of collision with a preceding vehicle in the next lane while changing lanes is detected. Automatically assists steering if the risk of collision increases after warning



Lane-Change Oncoming (FCA-LO): Warns if the risk of collision with an oncoming vehicle while changing lanes is detected. Automatically assists steering if the risk of collision increases after warning



Evasive Steering Assist (FCA w/ ESA): Warns if the risk of collision with a pedestrian, or a cyclist close to the front edge of the vehicle is detected and automatically assists evasive steering when there is space to evade the collision within the driving lane

Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA 2): maintains a set distance and speed from the vehicle ahead when driving on a highway. It helps center the vehicle in the lane, even through a curve in the road, and adjusts the vehicle's path when a vehicle on the side is getting too close. It can also change lanes automatically when holding the steering wheel and engaging the turn signal (at certain speed and under certain conditions)

Smart Cruise Control (SCC): helps maintain the distance from the vehicle ahead and drives at a speed set by the driver, which is reflecting the learned driving style of the vehicle's operator

Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control (NSCC): helps drive at a safe speed when driving on main sections of highways, including safe speed zones, curves and entrance/exit ramps

Forward/Side/Reverse Parking Distance Warning (PDW): warns against collisions with objects around the vehicle at low speeds

Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA): recognizes the speed limit of the current road and warns driver when the vehicle exceeds the speed limit

The dynamic 2025 Kia Carnival Hybrid will be on display at the Canadian International Auto Show from February 16-25, 2024 or visit www.kia.ca for the latest information.

_________________________________________ i These features are not substitutes for safe driving and may not detect all objects surrounding vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

