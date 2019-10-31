Redefine how you work and learn with new exclusive brands from Staples Canada

"We reimagined our product assortment and brand lineup to better complement the way Canadians are working and learning today," said John DeFranco, Chief Commercial Officer for Staples Canada. "As part of our ongoing transformation, we've introduced these five new modern labels to show Canadians what the new Staples has to offer. We invite customers to experience these fresh new brands, with enhanced style, design and quality, all at a great price point."

Each of the new product lines target a specific customer need, from supplies and accessories to technology and connectivity. Customers can create a personalized and stylish workspace with these exclusive new lines from Staples Canada. Who says your workspace needs to be boring? The new brands include:

gry mattr by Joe Mimran – A new collection of chic monochromatic office accessories and apparel designed by Joe Mimran, champion of entrepreneurs, available exclusively at Staples. The line includes everything from classic eyewear to soft-touch journals and mugs, to room diffusers with a curated assortment of delicate fragrances and terrazzo desk accessories.

"The curated collection of objects we have in our life matters more than ever," says Joe Mimran. "That's why we designed an inspiring array of tools for the journey of life that engages all your senses. We believe that this combination makes the destination that much more special. Where you are, what surrounds you and how it makes you feel in your daily life can truly make a positive difference."

General Supply Goods + Co. – A stylish new collection that's rooted in nostalgia and Canadian heritage, bringing back the look and feel of the past with a modern sensibility. Perfect for the upcoming gifting season, products include scented travel candles, woodgrain monogram notebooks, retro desk lamps, travel accessories and more. One of the signature items from the line is a vegan leather rucksack, a trusted style that's well-worn and true.

TRU RED – Thoughtfully designed business essentials to help teams work, create and innovate, with products that include pens, notebooks, shredders, desktop accessories, organizational accessories and more. Desk accessories are stackable and can create a tiered organization of your own curation on your desk – available in four different colours.

Union & Scale – Quality, commercial-grade business furniture that's customizable, fashionable and modular, designed to adapt and evolve with the work style of any office. The first collection from this line is called Lewis, modern furniture that offers the ability to easily select, customize and reconfigure based on the needs of the workspace.

NXT Technologies – Technology solutions that keep teams connected and productive, products in this line include USB, laptop and wireless chargers, headphones, surge protectors, power banks and mobile accessory cases. The Qi charging pad charges compatible devices by simply placing them on the surface, and its LED lights let you know that your device is charging and then fade out to let you get some sleep.

These new brands are now available in-store and online at staples.ca. To learn more, visit staples.ca/featurebrands or check out Staples Canada's new Working + Learning Blog and Spotlight Magazine at staples.ca/spotlightmagazine.

