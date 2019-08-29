Reconstruction of downtown Lac-Mégantic continues

The Government of Canada awards nearly $2M in financial assistance to the Town of Lac-Mégantic

LAC-MÉGANTIC, QC, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Government of Canada supports the economic and commercial recovery of the Town of Lac-Mégantic in the aftermath of the rail accident that occurred on July 6, 2013, and has made it a priority to be there for businesses and the community for the short, medium and long term.

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Member of Parliament for Compton‒Stanstead and Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced that the Town of Lac-Mégantic has been awarded $1,930,000 in financial assistance to rebuild and develop the downtown area.

The financial assistance was granted in the form of a non-repayable contribution under the Support for SMEs and Organizations component of the Lac-Mégantic Economic Recovery Initiative (LMERI), administered by Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED). A number of projects have already been completed under this Initiative, including the construction and development of public infrastructure such as parking and the pedestrian walkway between the railway and Frontenac Street, as well as the Générations and Dourdan parks. It will also allow for the development of the Espace Mémoire Ancien Musi‑Café.

The LMERI has a $35M budget and three components—City Reconstruction Projects; Support for SMEs and Organizations; and Investment Funds, which are administered by the Mégantic region Société d'aide au développement de la collectivité (SADC).

Quotes

"Rebuilding the downtown area is an important step for the residents of Lac-Mégantic. I am proud of the actions taken by our government in cooperation with the Town of Lac-Mégantic to help revitalize the core of this strong, dynamic and resilient community."

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Member of Parliament for Compton‒Stanstead and Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"The Government of Canada has made sure to be there for Lac-Mégantic businesses and community members. This funding reaffirms our commitment to supporting the reconstruction and economic recovery of the Town of Lac-Mégantic."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

"Public participation has been key to all of the projects carried out with Canada Economic Development's support. The Canadian government's support for rebuilding is essential, and it is helping us recreate landmarks and gathering places that have a positive impact on all residents."

Julie Morin, Mayor of Lac-Mégantic

Quick facts

Today's announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for the Innovation, Science and Economic Development portfolio, which is made up of 17 federal departments and agencies, including CED and the other five regional development agencies.

To find out more about CED and its priorities, see the 2019-2020 Departmental Plan or visit

www.dec-ced.gc.ca.

Stay connected

Follow CED on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, 514-283-7443, dec.media.ced@canada.ca