Launch offer for new Chase Aeroplan cardmembers includes two Welcome Flight Reward Certificates worth up to 100,000 points and Aeroplan 25K Elite status

Accelerated earning with 3x points on dining including eligible delivery services, grocery stores and purchases made directly with Air Canada, plus 500 points for every $2,000 spent

Cardmember benefits include free checked bags, unlimited carbon offsets for Aeroplan flight redemptions on Air Canada, faster Aeroplan Elite status qualification and more

WILMINGTON, Del. and MONTREAL, Dec. 2, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Today Chase, the largest co-brand card issuer, and Air Canada, Canada's largest airline and a Star Alliance founding member, launched the new Chase Aeroplan® World Elite Mastercard® Credit Card, with Mastercard as the exclusive payments network. Providing U.S. cardmembers the ability to earn Aeroplan points to unlock faster and better access to the world, Aeroplan is the industry's most globally connected program with more than 45 partner airlines flying to hundreds of destinations across the globe.

The new Chase Aeroplan Card, a World Elite Mastercard, offers cardmembers:

Opportunities to earn Aeroplan points on everyday categories:

3X points for every dollar spent on dining, takeout, and eligible delivery services



3X points for every dollar spent at grocery stores



3X points for each dollar spent directly with Air Canada



1 point for each dollar spent on all other purchases



Plus, 500 bonus points for every $2,000 spent in a calendar month (up to a maximum of 1,500 points per calendar month)

Carbon offsets: Aeroplan will purchase carbon offsets to reduce the impact of greenhouse gas emissions associated with cardmember travel when they fly Air Canada using an Aeroplan flight reward. Applies to Chase Aeroplan primary cardmembers and travel companions on the same reservation for flight segments with Air Canada, Air Canada Express and Air Canada Rouge.

offsets: Aeroplan will purchase carbon offsets to reduce the impact of greenhouse gas emissions associated with cardmember travel when they fly Air Canada using an Aeroplan flight reward. Applies to Chase Aeroplan primary cardmembers and travel companions on the same reservation for flight segments with Air Canada, Air Canada Express and Air Canada Rouge. Unprecedented access to Aeroplan travel benefits:

Free first checked bags on Air Canada flights: one free checked bag for the primary cardmember and up to eight other travelers on the same itinerary



Automatically receive Aeroplan 25K Elite Status for the remainder of the first calendar year, plus the following calendar year, allowing primary cardmembers to enjoy benefits such as priority check-in, early boarding, upgrades and more on Air Canada flights. Cardmembers can requalify as follows:

Elite Status for the remainder of the first calendar year, plus the following calendar year, allowing primary cardmembers to enjoy benefits such as priority check-in, early boarding, upgrades and more on Air Canada flights. Cardmembers can requalify as follows:

Earn 25K Status through the next year after spending $15,000 in a calendar year

Status through the next year after spending in a calendar year



Existing status holders earn a one-level status boost to 35K Status or higher for the next year after spending $50,000 in a calendar year

Status or higher for the next year after spending in a calendar year



Additional spend thresholds starting at $100,000 of spend in a calendar year will unlock unprecedented Aeroplan redemption benefits, including 50% off Priority Rewards and companion benefits

of spend in a calendar year will unlock unprecedented Aeroplan redemption benefits, including 50% off Priority Rewards and companion benefits

$100 credit toward Global Entry, TSA Precheck or NEXUS every four years (as reimbursement for the application fee charged to the card)

credit toward Global Entry, TSA Precheck or NEXUS every four years (as reimbursement for the application fee charged to the card)

No foreign transaction fees



Protection benefits, including



Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance





Baggage Delay Insurance





Trip Delay Reimbursement





Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver





Roadside Assistance

World Elite Mastercard benefits, including

Complimentary 24/7 concierge service



Access to Mastercard Priceless® Experiences

Experiences

Exclusive offers from popular brands for services like ride-sharing, food delivery and online shopping

Pay Yourself Back® Benefits Coming Soon: Chase Aeroplan Cardmembers will be able to apply their Aeroplan points toward travel purchases on any airline, including hotel, car rental, and more at a rate of USD 1.25 cents per point up to 50,000 points per year ( US$625 of value)

Additionally, for a limited time new Aeroplan Credit Card cardmembers will receive two Welcome Flight Reward Certificates valid for up to 50,000 points each (up to 100,000 total points) after spending $4,000 on the card in the first three months. Visit ChaseAeroplanCard.com for full details.

"We set out to create something special for our U.S. based Aeroplan members—a card that offers immediate benefits after signing-up, and more value the more it's used for purchases" said Scott O'Leary, Vice President, Aeroplan at Air Canada. "The Chase Aeroplan Card, when paired with the newly transformed Aeroplan and our growing list of 45 airline partners, gives our U.S. members everything they need to travel more and travel better."

"We designed the new Aeroplan Credit Card to provide cardmembers with incredible opportunities to earn points on everyday purchases that they can use toward travel all across the world," said Greg Stranz, General Manager of Air Canada Co-Brand Cards at Chase. "We are excited about the rich value the Aeroplan program and new card offers as more Americans return to travel and plan for future international trips."

In August 2021, Aeroplan became a Chase Ultimate Rewards point transfer partner.

The Chase Aeroplan Card is now available and has an annual fee of $95 U.S. For more information about the new Aeroplan Credit Card, visit ChaseAeroplanCard.com.

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading financial services firm based in the United States with assets of $3.8 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves more than 60 million American households with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: More than 4,700 branches in 48 states and the District of Columbia, 16,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline, and in 2019 was among the top 20 largest airlines in the world. It is Canada's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax. In 2020, Air Canada was named Global Traveler's Best Airline in North America for the second straight year. In January 2021, Air Canada received APEX's Diamond Status Certification for the Air Canada CleanCare+ biosafety program for managing COVID-19, the only airline in Canada to attain the highest APEX ranking. Air Canada has also committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow Air Canada on Twitter and LinkedIn, and join Air Canada on Facebook.

