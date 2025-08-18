Rolling cancellations now extend until 16:00 EDT of August 19, 2025

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Air Canada today said all flights of Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge remain suspended due to the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) failing to direct its flight attendant members to resume the performance of their duties as directed by the Canadian Industrial Relations Board (CIRB). The CIRB has also directed flight attendants to resume the performance of their duties immediately.

Customers whose flights are cancelled are being notified of the cancellations and offered options that include a full refund, a future travel credit or rebooking on another airline. Those whose flights are cancelled are strongly advised not to go to the airport, unless they have a confirmed booking on a flight by another carrier.

In response to a labour disruption by CUPE that led to a strike on August 16, Air Canada has been cancelling flights on a rolling basis. At present, all flights by Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge are cancelled until 16:00 EDT of August 19, 2025. Air Canada Express flights operated by Jazz or PAL continue to operate as normal.

Air Canada's intended restart of Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge operations, which have been grounded since August 16 as a result of CUPE's labour disruption, was prevented yesterday by CUPE leadership's unlawful strike activities. The airline now estimates 500,000 customers will be disrupted as a result.

Air Canada deeply regrets the disruption's impact on customers. Additional customer information, including an FAQ, is available www.aircanada.com/action.

