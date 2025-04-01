OTTAWA, ON, April 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum.

The leaders had a productive call, discussing the importance of building upon the strong trading and investment relationship between the two countries, to benefit Canadians and Mexicans alike.

With challenging times ahead, Prime Minister Carney and President Sheinbaum emphasized the importance of safeguarding North American competitiveness while respecting the sovereignty of each nation. Prime Minister Carney also highlighted his plan to fight unjustified trade actions against Canada, protect Canadian workers and businesses, and build Canada's economy, including through increased trade between Canada and Mexico.

The leaders agreed that ministers and senior officials will continue to work together to advance shared priorities.

Prime Minister Carney and President Sheinbaum agreed to remain in close contact.

