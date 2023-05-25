YELLOWKNIFE, NT, May 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth met with community leaders and families who have been impacted by the Northwest Territories wildfires.

While in Yellowknife, Minister Ien announced up to $625,000 for Dechinta Initiatives. The "Impact and Implementation: Moving From Research to Transformation" project will increase the organization's ability to prevent and address gender-based violence (GBV) against Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people in the Northwest Territories.

Minister Ien met with representatives of Dechinta Initiatives and learned about the concrete actions the organization will take to achieve this important goal.

Minister Ien also announced $500,000 for the Northwest Territories to support crisis hotlines, a lifeline for survivors of gender-based violence in the Northwest Territories. Minister Ien and Ministers Caroline Wawzonek and Julie Green from the Northwest Territories noted the increase in demand for services and the importance of ensuring all survivors of gender-based violence and their families have access to robust services, resources and supports.

