HAMILTON, ON, July 5, 2022 /CNW/ - The Hamilton-Niagara RCMP, with the assistance of the OPP and FINTRAC, has unraveled a sophisticated drug trafficking and money laundering scheme which has led to multiple charges involving several individuals.

A total of 29,975 cannabis plants (yielding up to 18,781 pounds of dried cannabis), 7,926 pounds of dried cannabis and $1,029,020 in Canadian currency was seized as part of the investigation. The total value of all seized cannabis was approximately $24,282,112 CAD. In addition, one farm and three Greater Toronto Area (GTA) residences were restrained.

The investigation began in 2017 when the RCMP began gathering information about a potential money laundering scheme that was operating through casinos in the GTA and Niagara regions. As a result of the investigation, the RCMP discovered that over $3 Million CAD was laundered from the illegal sale of over 8,000 pounds of cannabis.

Search warrants were executed on five residences and six large scale marijuana grow operations, resulting in the seizures.

The following individuals have been charged:

Zu Wen Chang:

Laundering the proceeds of crime, contrary to Section 462.31 of the Criminal Code

Possession of property obtained by crime, contrary to Section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

Selling, contrary to Section 10(1)(a) of the Cannabis Act

Conspiracy to sell cannabis, contrary to Section 465(1)(c) of the Criminal Code

Conspiracy to produce cannabis, contrary to Section 465(1)(c) of the Criminal Code

Possession for the purpose of selling, contrary to Section 10(2) of the Cannabis Act

Cultivation, contrary to Section 12(4)(a) of the Cannabis Act

Lin Li:

Laundering the proceeds of crime, contrary to Section 462.31 of the Criminal Code

Possession of property obtained by crime, contrary to Section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

Selling, contrary to Section 10(1)(a) of the Cannabis Act

Conspiracy to sell cannabis, contrary to Section 465(1)(c) of the Criminal Code

Conspiracy to produce cannabis, contrary to Section 465(1)(c) of the Criminal Code

Possession for the purpose of selling, contrary to Section 10(2) of the Cannabis Act

Cultivation, contrary to Section 12(4)(a) of the Cannabis Act

Bo Hai Chen:

Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence (selling cannabis), contrary to Section 465(1)(c) of the Criminal Code

Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence (producing cannabis), contrary to Section 465(1)(c) of the Criminal Code

Possession for the purpose of selling, contrary to Section 10(2) of the Cannabis Act

Cultivation, contrary to Section 12(4)(a) of the Cannabis Act

Possession of property obtained by crime, contrary to Section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

En Quan Chen:

Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence (selling cannabis), contrary to Section 465(1)(c) of the Criminal Code

Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence (producing cannabis), contrary to Section 465(1)(c) of the Criminal Code

Possession for the purpose of selling, contrary to Section 10(2) of the Cannabis Act

Cultivation, contrary to Section 12(4)(a) of the Cannabis Act

Possession of property obtained by crime, contrary to Section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

Jian Hua Tao:

Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence (selling cannabis), contrary to Section 465(1)(c) of the Criminal Code

Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence (producing cannabis), contrary to Section 465(1)(c) of the Criminal Code

Possession for the purpose of selling, contrary to Section 10(2) of the Cannabis Act

Cultivation, contrary to Section 12(4)(a) of the Cannabis Act

Possession of property obtained by crime, contrary to Section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

"This investigation, conducted with the assistance of the OPP and FINTRAC, serves as a great example of how a coordinated enforcement effort can contribute to safer communities by disrupting the illegal drug trade and confiscating money laundering proceeds," said Superintendent Jeff Cooper, Officer in Charge of District Command.

Law enforcement agencies work diligently to make our communities a safer place to live, but your assistance in remaining vigilant and informing us of any suspicious activities will help us be even more effective.

If you have any information related to drug importation, trafficking, or possession, or wish to report other criminality, you can contact your local police, the Ontario RCMP at 1-800-387-0020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), at any time.

