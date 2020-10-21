RCMP requesting assistance from the public

CORNWALL, ON, Oct. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - On Wednesday October 7, 2020, at approximately 6:00pm, the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service SAVE Team attempted to conduct a vessel stop on the Saint Lawrence River in the Fraser Point area after it was observed being loaded with several black garbage bags. The vessel failed to stop for police and the two occupants were observed throwing the garbage bags into the river as the vessel was speeding away from police. The vessel and its occupants fled the area and headed West towards the Akwesasne Territory.

Approximately twenty (20) bags offloaded into the water were recovered and it was later confirmed they contained contraband tobacco. The evidence was turned over to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) who is conducting the investigation.

The suspect vessel was described as a grey-blue Hydro Yacht bearing hull number AKW450 and had one single white 300hp Evinrude outboard engine.

Driver description: male, approximately 25 years old, tall, slim build, fair skin complexion and dyed red-brown hair.

Passenger description: male, heavy build, fair skin complexion, brown mustache and black glasses.

Please see pictures attached. Anyone with information about the identity of those two suspects is asked to contact the RCMP Cornwall Detachment at 613-937-2800. If you wish to make an anonymous report, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

For further information: Contact information: Sgt. Lucie Lapointe, Media Relations Officer, RCMP O Division (Ontario), 905-876-9640, Email: [email protected]

