KINGSTON, ON, March 8, 2021 /CNW/ - In the evening of March 4, 2021, members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Kingston Detachment Border Integrity Unit were on patrol along the St. Lawrence River. At about 5:30 pm, Constable Steffan Manuel pulled into the Rockport boat launch in the Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands and saw a woman exit her vehicle and run down the launch ramp, onto the ice and into the frigid waters of the St. Lawrence River. Recognizing the woman to be in distress, Cst. Manuel prepared to enter the water after radioing for help. From the ice edge, which was about thirty feet from shore, he talked the woman into swimming back to him and then pulled her back onto the ice. RCMP Constable Jason Greene arrived on scene and the two officers assisted the woman off the ice and into a warm police vehicle where they administered first aid for hypothermia. The woman was in the water for about five minutes and was struggling to swim by the time she reached the ice. The Ontario Provincial Police and Emergency Medical Services arrived within minutes and the woman was taken to the Brockville General Hospital.

The RCMP is responsible for border security between official Ports of Entry along the Canada-US border.

The RCMP is proud of its members who put themselves in harm's way to help their fellow citizens.

Coincidentally, a course on ice rescue techniques had been arranged for members of the Kingston Detachment and will be taking place this month.

