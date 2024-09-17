RCMP launches webpage to track progress on Mass Casualty Commission recommendations

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the RCMP launched a new webpage to track progress on Mass Casualty Commission (MCC) recommendations, a transparent and accessible way to follow the RCMP's progress on advancing recommendations from the MCC Final Report. This webpage is part of the RCMP's MCC Progress Hub —a redesign of our MCC-content into one centralized location

The webpage will allow users to search for and monitor the RCMP's progress on advancing recommendations from the MCC Final Report. Moving forward, the RCMP will also use this webpage to provide updates on our work to respond to other major external reviews of the RCMP.

Using the various search functions and filters, users will see a list of action items—initiatives the RCMP is implementing to address individual recommendations, and to bring forward meaningful and lasting change.

The webpage will be updated quarterly as the RCMP makes progress on individual action items. Interested users are encouraged to subscribe to the RSS feed to receive notifications about updates to the page when new information is added. Users will also be able to search for the latest updates using the date filter.

"The launch of the progress tracking webpage is an important milestone in our commitment to report on the work we're undertaking to address the Mass Casualty Commission Final Report recommendations, and to further our transparency with Canadians. We will continue our efforts, alongside our partners, to advance reform across the organization."

— Mike Duheme, Commissioner

On March 27, 2024 , The RCMP published Taking action: The RCMP's strategy for implementing the Mass Casualty Commission Final Report recommendations. The strategy is organized by 10 themes, which are used to group the MCC recommendations. Each theme includes action items to advance the recommendations.

, The RCMP published Taking action: The RCMP's strategy for implementing the Mass Casualty Commission Final Report recommendations. The strategy is organized by 10 themes, which are used to group the MCC recommendations. Each theme includes action items to advance the recommendations. Although the RCMP has a role to play in advancing all 130 MCC recommendations in collaboration with partners; the nature of our role varies across the recommendations, as we lead on 33 of the recommendations and contribute to another 55.

Action items displayed on the progress tracking webpage do not reflect all 130 recommendations from the MCC Final Report, as some of the recommendations fall outside of our authority. The number of action items may vary, depending on the work required. Action items may also be modified, removed, or added as we continuously evaluate if our efforts are meeting the mark and/or supporting our partners. Some action items may be delayed as we seek any additional resources or authorities.

Further information on the RCMP's reforms efforts is available on the RCMP MCC Progress Hub.

