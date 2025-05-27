OTTAWA, ON, May 27, 2025 /CNW/ -

The RCMP's Musical Ride was honoured to play an important role during His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty Queen Camilla's recent visit to Ottawa.

On May 27, the Musical Ride provided a special Royal Escort to Their Majesties from the Bank of Canada to the Senate Building where The King participated in opening Canada's 45th Parliament.

The Royal Escort included 24 Musical Ride horses and members, including two pulling the box driven Landau — a carriage used to escort ambassadors, heads of state, the Governor General and members of the Royal Family during ceremonial events. The escort was joined by an RCMP Guidon party bearing the RCMP's Regimental Colour.

For 130 years, the RCMP has shared many special moments with the Royal Family, including mutual gifting and receiving of horses with the late Queen Elizabeth II, escorting many Royal Family members during their official visits to Canada, and participating in coronations dating back to 1902.

In April 2023, His Majesty King Charles III accepted the title and rank of RCMP Commissioner-in-Chief (he had been an Honorary RCMP Commissioner since 2012). In 2023, the RCMP presented His Majesty King Charles III with a Musical Ride horse named Noble. That horse became His Majesty's new charger, ridden for Trooping the Colour parades.

The RCMP was proud to participate in this Royal Visit, a momentous and historic occasion that underscored the RCMP's unique role as both a national police service and an iconic Canadian symbol. It is a privilege to represent tradition, honour and pride alongside the Canadian Crown.

Want to see the Musical Ride? They will perform at their home in Ottawa during the RCMP's Canadian Sunset Ceremonies from June 26 to 29.

Over the summer, the Musical Ride will be touring Ontario, Alberta, Quebec and the Northwest Territories. Visit the Musical Ride Tour Schedule to find an event happening near you.

The RCMP's relationship with the Royal Family began in 1897 when members of the North-West Mounted Police paraded for Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee in London, England .

in . In 1904, King Edward VII conferred the title of Royal to the organization, which created the Royal North-West Mounted Police.

In the century-plus since these events, the RCMP – and in particular, the Musical Ride – has shared a special bond with the Royal Family, specifically with the late Queen Elizabeth II. The late Queen expressed particular interest in the RCMP officers on parade during her father's coronation as King George VI .

The late Queen expressed particular interest in the RCMP officers on parade during her father's coronation as King . During the late Queen Elizabeth II's reign, the RCMP presented her with eight horses: Burmese (1969), Centenial (1973), James (1998), George (2009), Elizabeth (2012), Sir John (2016), and Kluane and Darby (2019).

reign, the RCMP presented her with eight horses: Burmese (1969), Centenial (1973), James (1998), George (2009), Elizabeth (2012), Sir John (2016), and Kluane and Darby (2019). On September 19, 2022 , five members of the RCMP Musical Ride led the funeral procession for Queen Elizabeth II in London, England , at her request. Four of the members were mounted on former Musical Ride horses that had been presented as gifts from the RCMP during her reign.

, five members of the RCMP Musical Ride led the funeral procession for in , at her request. Four of the members were mounted on former Musical Ride horses that had been presented as gifts from the RCMP during her reign. This tradition of gifting horses continued in 2023 when the RCMP gifted King Charles III a horse named Noble, in recognition of the RCMP's 150 th anniversary.

a horse named Noble, in recognition of the RCMP's 150 anniversary. The RCMP has had a direct and personal link to The King, who has been an Honorary RCMP Commissioner since 2012 and recently became our Commissioner-in-Chief.

